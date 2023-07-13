Holmgren continues strong return with 25 points and five blocks in Thunder's Summer League win

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Chet Holmgren made it two big nights in a row for No. 2 picks.

A night after Brandon Miller had his best game in Las Vegas, Chet Holmgren was dominant on both ends to lead the Oklahoma City to a 98-87 victory over Indiana on Wednesday night.

Holmgren had 25 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, continuing his strong return after missing the 2022-23 season following surgery on his right foot. The No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft got back on the court when the Thunder played in the Salt Lake City Summer League, then had 16 points and 10 rebounds Saturday in a victory over Dallas in his Las Vegas debut.

Miller, picked behind Victor Wembanyama in this year's draft, scored 26 points Tuesday in Charlotte's 97-93 loss to Portland.

The All-American forward from Alabama had followed an up-and-down performance in the summer league in Sacramento but struggling with his shot in Las Vegas. He had 16 points and 11 rebounds on July 7 against San Antonio but made just 5 of 15 shots. He followed that by scoring 10 points on 4-for-18 shooting in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

THUNDER 98, PACERS 87

Ousmane Dieng added 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Oklahoma City.

Dieng made 9 of 11 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Jared Butler had 18 points, seven assists and three steals for the Thunder (2-1) and Keyontae Johnson also scored 18.

Jarace Walker led Indiana (2-1) with 20 points and nine rebounds, while Isaiah Wong scored 17 points. Kendall Brown added 12 points, three steals and three blocks.

CLIPPERS 83, GRIZZLIES 74

Jason Preston had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Los Angeles. Kobe Brown added 12 points, 10 boards, two steals and two blocks.

Xavier Moon scored 16 points and Brodric Thomas 14 for the Clippers (2-1).

Kenneth Lofton Jr. led Memphis (1-2) with 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. Jake LaRavia added 22 points but was just 6 of 15 from the field. Former 5-star recruit GG Jackson II, a second-round pick out of South Carolina after one season with the Gamecocks, had two points on 1-of-9 shooting, 0 of 7 from 3-point range.

HAWKS 99, TIMBERWOLVES 93

Tyrese Martin shot 9 of 15 from the field and finished with 25 points and nine rebounds to lead Atlanta.

Seth Lundy added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Hawks (2-1). Kobe Bufkin and Mfiondu Kabengele scored 13 points apiece and Mouhamed Gueye added 11.

Brandon Williams scored 23 points, Leonard Miller had 18 and D.J. Carton added 13 points and seven assists for Minnesota (1-2). Josh Minott had 12 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks, and Feron Hunt scored 11 points.

MAVERICKS 98, WARRIORS 96, OT

Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Dereck Lively II each had a double-double, and Braxton Key threw down a two-hand follow dunk to help Dallas edge Golden State.

Prosper had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Lively finished with 11 points and 10 boards. Jaden Hardy led the Mavericks (2-1) with 21 points but shot just 6 of 19 from the field, 1 of 9 from 3-point range and 8 of 15 from the free throw line. Mike Miles Jr. added 19 points.

Lester Quinones led Golden State (0-3) with 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Reggie Perry had 20 points and 17 rebounds. Gui Santos added 17 points and 10 boards and Kendric Davis finished with 12 points and six assists.

PISTONS 94, RAPTORS 90

Ausar Thompson, the No. 5 overall pick in last month's draft, had 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds, while Jared Rhoden scored 18 points in Detroit's win over Toronto.

Thompson also had four steals, three assists and two blocks. Marcus Sasser added 15 points, seven assists and two steals for the Pistons (2-1).

Gradey Dick had 22 points, Mouhamadou Gueye made 5 of 7 from the field and finished with 15 points for Toronto (0-3). RJ Nembhard and Moses Brown each scored 13 points and Ron Harper Jr. had 12 points and seven rebounds.

KNICKS 82, MAGIC 80, OT

Charlie Brown Jr. scored 19 points and blocked four shots, QJ Peterson added 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and New York beat Orlando.

Undrafted rookie Jaylen Martin, who signed a two-way contract with the Knicks (1-2), took a dribble handoff near the right elbow and drove into the lane, where he hit a floater to give New York the win. The 19-year-old from Overtime Elite finished with 12 points.

Jett Howard led Orlando (0-3) with 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and Quinndary Weatherspoon added 17 points. Anthony Black scored just eight points on 3-of-10 shooting but finished with 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

JAZZ 96, NUGGETS 91

Ochai Agbaji and Luka Samanic each scored 14 points to lead five Utah players in double figures in its victory over Denver.

Keshawn Justice added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Nuggets (3-0). Colbey Ross and Nick Ongenda scored 11 points apiece.

Julian Strawther scored 21 points and Hunter Tyson had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Denver (0-3). Cassius Stanley added 13 points, while Jalen Pickett had 12 points, six rebounds, eight assists and three blocks.

CELTICS 95, LAKERS 90

Jordan Walsh scored 25 points for Boston and JD Davison added a double-double in the win over Los Angeles.

Davison finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Jay Scrubb hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for Boston (1-2). Dalano Banton had 12 points and six assists but was just 3-of-19 shooting, 1 of 7 from 3-point range. Justin Champagnie scored 10 points with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Max Christie led Los Angeles (2-1) with 24 points and grabbed eight boards. D'Moi Hodge hit six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, Jalen Hood-Schifino added 15 points and Cole Swider 14.

