Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from the BMW Championship with a lower back injury

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the BMW Championship with a lower back injury on Friday, one day after he shot an opening-round, 5-under 67 to sit one shot off the lead.

Matsuyama won the PGA Tour's playoff opener last week in Memphis, Tennessee. At No. 3 in the FedEx Cup standings, he is assured of having a strong position for next week's staggered start at the Tour Championship, where the winner will receive a $25 million bonus.

The tour announced Matsuyama's withdrawal shortly before his morning tee time and later released a statement from the 32-year-old Japanese player, who is ranked No. 6 in the world.

“I am disappointed to have to withdraw from the BMW Championship after experiencing lower back discomfort while warming up this morning, which made it impossible to play,” Matsuyama said. “Thank you to BMW and the Western Golf Association for a great experience here at Castle Pines.”

The former Masters champion has 10 PGA Tour victories, including two this season.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.