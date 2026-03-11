Hendrickson joins Ravens, Crosby still on Raiders and QB Jones re-signs with Colts

The Baltimore Ravens landed their star pass rusher in Trey Hendrickson, Maxx Crosby is back in Las Vegas for now and Daniel Jones is staying in Indianapolis as part of a busy start to the new league year.

The biggest move Wednesday came when the Ravens agreed to a four-year, $112 million contract with four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson a day after backing out of a deal with the Raiders for Crosby over a failed physical, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Hendrickson was an All-Pro for Cincinnati in 2024 when he led the NFL with 17 1/2 sacks. He played in only seven games because of injuries last season and had four sacks but has reached double digits in sacks four times in the previous five seasons.

It was a quick pivot for the Ravens after the surprising development Tuesday night when Baltimore pulled out of the trade that was supposed to send two first-round picks to Las Vegas.

A person with knowledge of Baltimore’s decision told the AP that Crosby failed his physical. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because those results are private.

Crosby had surgery in January to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He missed the final two games of the season because of the injury despite wanting to play through it at the time.

The Raiders, who have been among the biggest spenders in the opening days of free agency, now must figure out what to do with Crosby. Las Vegas still has plenty of cap room to keep the five-time Pro Bowler on the roster with his $30 million salary if the team can't find another trade. Crosby was back in the team facility in Nevada on Wednesday, a person with knowledge said on condition of anonymity.

Jones and the Colts agreed on a two-year contract that is worth up to $100 million, a person with knowledge of the contract told the AP. The person requested anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced.

Jones will receive $88 million over the next two seasons with $50 million guaranteed instead of playing on the $37.8 million transition tag. He can make an additional $12 million through incentives.

Jones led the Colts offense to a productive 10-game start. But following the bye week, Jones played through a hairline fracture in his left leg and then wound up suffering a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon in early December.

Jones set career highs in passer rating (100.2) and completion rate (68%) as Indianapolis ranked fifth in the NFL in scoring at 28.9 points per game before he went down for the season.

All the people are speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because teams haven’t announced the moves or other developments.

Washington agreed to terms with edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson on a one-year contract worth $12 million with $10.3 million guaranteed, according to Athletes First, the agency that represents him. Coming off ranking last in the NFL on defense, the Commanders also reached deals with linebacker Leo Chenal and cornerback Amik Robertson, after losing out to Baltimore on Hendrickson.

In other news, the Ravens and Bills both restructured the contracts of star quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen to create more room under the salary cap to start the league year.

Baltimore had been hoping to sign Jackson to an extension before the start of the new league year Wednesday. But that hasn’t happened. Instead the Ravens have restructured Jackson’s deal to create cap space, according to a person with knowledge of the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity because the contract hadn’t been finalized.

Jackson has two years remaining on the five-year, $260 million contract the Ravens gave him in 2023.

Buffalo's move with Allen frees up approximately $12 million in much-needed salary cap space for the team entering the NFL’s new year, a person familiar with the discussions told the AP.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi and AP Sports Writers Stephen Whyno and John Wawrow contributed to this report

