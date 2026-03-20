Hamstring injury keeps Cristiano Ronaldo out of Portugal friendlies against US and Mexico

LISBON, Portugal — A hamstring injury will keep Cristiano Ronaldo out of Portugal's friendlies against the United States and Mexico ahead of the World Cup in North America.

The 41-year-old Ronaldo hasn't played since February 28 when he limped off the field while his Al-Nassr team beat Al-Fayha 3-1 in a Saudi Pro League match.

As expected, Portugal coach Roberto Martínez did not include the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in the squad he announced on Friday.

Portugal plays Mexico in Mexico City on March 28 before facing the United States in Atlanta on April 1.

Ronaldo holds the record for the most goals in men's international soccer after scoring 143 times for Portugal.

The World Cup starts in June.

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