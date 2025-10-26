Hall and Fields help the Jets edge the Bengals 39-38 for their 1st win of the season

CINCINNATI — Breece Hall rushed for two second-half touchdowns and threw a 4-yard TD pass to Mason Taylor with 1:54 left, helping the New York Jets edge the Cincinnati Bengals 39-38 on Sunday for their first win of the season.

Justin Fields was 21 for 32 for 244 yards and a touchdown in his first game since Jets owner Woody Johnson sharply criticized his team's quarterback play during its winless start. Hall finished with 18 carries for 133 yards.

The Jets (1-7), who trailed 31-16 after three quarters, rolled to 502 yards of offense in their highest scoring game of the season, including a season-high 254 on the ground.

Joe Flacco passed for two touchdowns and rushed for a 1-yard score, but the Bengals (3-5) lost for the fifth time in six games. Ja’Marr Chase had 12 catches for 91 yards in his third consecutive game with double-digit receptions.

Flacco was 21 for 34 for 223 yards in his third consecutive start since he was acquired in a trade with Cleveland. The 40-year-old quarterback also used his legs to set up Samaje Perine's 32-yard TD run in the third quarter, scrambling for 13 yards on a third-and-12 play.

Chase Brown’s 1-yard touchdown run gave Cincinnati a 38-24 lead with 10:21 left. He also had a 19-yard score on a catch-and-run play late in the first half.

New York’s winning rally began with Hall’s 27-yard TD run with 7:52 left. Fields passed to Isaiah Davis for the 2-point conversion.

After Cincinnati went three-and-out on the ensuing possession, New York marched right down the field again. Hall’s throw to Taylor in the back of the end zone was his first career passing attempt.

The Bengals drove to their own 45 on their final possession, but Flacco threw two straight incompletions to turn the ball over on downs. The crowd of 65,526 booed lustily as the final seconds ticked off and the Jets began to celebrate.

Playing without receiver Garrett Wilson and top cornerback Sauce Gardner because of injuries, the Jets handed Aaron Glenn his first win since the coach was hired in January. He was the first Jets coach to beguin his tenure with seven losses. The 53-year-old Glenn was a star cornerback for the Jets for the first eight seasons of his 15-year NFL playing career.

The Jets also got their first win of the season on the same weekend that former center Nick Mangold died at age 41 from complications of kidney disease. In a team statement, Johnson called the center "a cherished member of our extended Jets family."

Injuries

Jets: S Andre Sisco departed with a shoulder injury.

Bengals: DE Trey Hendrickson (right hip) did not return after he hobbled off the field in the final seconds of the first half. He spiked his helmet when he reached the sideline. Hendrickson was questionable coming in because of the hip injury. ... LB Shaka Heyward departed in the first quarter with a left fibula injury. ... OG Dalton Risner was hampered by an illness.

Up next

Jets: Have a bye week break, then home against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 9.

Bengals: Home against the Chicago Bears next Sunday.

