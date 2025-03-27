Hader strikes out Soto with 2 on to save Astros' 3-1 win over Mets

HOUSTON — (AP) — Framber Valdez pitched seven scoreless innings and Josh Hader struck out Juan Soto with two on to save the Houston Astros' 3-1 win over the New York Mets on Thursday.

After loading the bases with nobody out in the ninth, Hader fanned backup catcher Hayden Senger in his first major league at-bat. Francisco Lindor's sacrifice fly made it 3-1, and there were runners on first and third when Hader struck out Soto swinging at a full-count slider wide of the zone for his 200th career save.

Soto singled and walked twice in his Mets debut after signing a record $765 million, 15-year contract as a free agent this offseason.

Making his fourth straight opening day start, Valdez (1-0) allowed four hits and struck out four.

Converted reliever Clay Holmes (0-1) yielded five hits and three runs — two earned — while walking four in 4 2/3 innings. Pitching on his 32nd birthday in his Mets debut, the former All-Star closer with the Yankees made his first big league start since making four as a rookie with Pittsburgh in 2018.

Jeremy Peña got hit by a pitch with one out in the second before touted prospect Cam Smith grounded an opposite-field single on the first pitch he saw in the majors. Brendan Rodgers walked to load the bases and Houston took a 1-0 lead when Jake Meyers grounded into a forceout that scored Peña.

Yainer Diaz hit an RBI single in a two-run third that extended the lead to 3-0.

The Mets debuted the No. 7 patches they’ll wear on their uniforms all season to remember Ed Kranepool, who died in September at 79. Kranepool spent his entire 18-year career with the Mets and was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 1990.

Key moment

Hader finally closed it out on his 35th pitch — two more than his season high last year.

Key stat

Houston’s Jose Altuve made his first career start in left field after making his previous 1,749 starts in the field at second base.

Up next

Mets RHP Tylor Megill opposes RHP Hunter Brown when the series continues Friday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.