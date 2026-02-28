Haaland missing for Man City at Leeds because of 'little injury,' Guardiola says

LEEDS, England — Erling Haaland was left out of Manchester City's squad for the Premier League match at Leeds on Saturday after sustaining a "little injury" in training, manager Pep Guardiola said.

“Two days ago, he had in the last moments of training some problems,” Guardiola said ahead of the game at Elland Road.

“A little injury," Guardiola added, without disclosing the exact nature of Haaland's problem. "It’s not a big issue but not ready for today.”

City's next match is at home to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. A week later — on March 11 — City travels to Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.