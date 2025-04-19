Grizzlies beat the Mavericks 120-106 to set up a 1st-round playoff series with the Thunder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Ja Morant overcame a sprained right ankle to score 22 points and add nine assists and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-106 on Friday night to advance to the NBA playoffs.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 points and Desmond Bane added 22 as the Grizzlies turned away several Dallas rallies in the second half.

Memphis secured the Western Conference’s eighth seed and will open against top-seeded Oklahoma City in a best-of-seven series beginning Sunday on the Thunder’s home court.

Anthony Davis led the Mavericks with 40 points and nine nine rebounds, Klay Thompson added 18 points.

