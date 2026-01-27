Giants and outfielder Harrison Bader agree to $20.5 million, 2-year contract, AP source says

SAN FRANCISCO — Free agent outfielder Harrison Bader and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $20.5 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical and had not been announced.

The 31-year-old Bader batted .277 with 17 home runs, 54 RBIs and a .796 OPS in 146 combined games with Minnesota and Philadelphia last season — setting career highs in all those categories.

He was especially productive for the Phillies after they acquired him at the July 31 trade deadline, hitting .305 with an .824 OPS in 50 games for the NL East champions.

Bader, a Gold Glove center fielder with St. Louis in 2021, played all three outfield spots for the Twins last season. Philadelphia used him strictly in center, where he's spent most of his career.

A right-handed batter, Bader is a .247 career hitter with 88 homers, 322 RBIs, 105 stolen bases and a .714 OPS in nine major league seasons with the Cardinals, Yankees, Reds, Mets, Twins and Phillies.

