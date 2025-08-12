Gervonta 'Tank' Davis' domestic violence charge dropped in South Florida

MIAMI — (AP) — A misdemeanor battery case in South Florida against professional boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis was dropped Tuesday, a month after his arrest on the domestic violence charge.

The online docket for Miami-Dade County's clerk of court showed that the charge was dropped and the case closed.

Davis, 30, was picked up shortly after midnight on July 11 near the popular Lincoln Road area of Miami Beach.

Davis and his vehicle information had been added to a law enforcement database, and a license plate reader set up in Miami Beach flagged his car. Miami Beach police made the initial stop and then turned Davis over to Doral police. He was later released on a $10,000 bond.

The charge was connected to a report made in June by Davis’ former domestic partner in Doral, a residential city in western Miami-Dade. According to a police report, the mother of his two children said Davis struck the back of her head and slapped her during an argument while she was taking one of their children out of his car.

Davis, who is from Baltimore, is in the regular conversation for best pound-for-pound boxer. The WBA lightweight champion won his first 30 bouts, 28 by knockout, with his devastating punching power drawing sellouts crowds from New York to Washington to Las Vegas.

