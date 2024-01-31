Georgia to sell beer at Sanford Stadium starting in fall of 2024

ATHENS — Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks announced at Wednesday’s athletic board meeting that Georgia would be selling beer at Sanford Stadium starting in the fall of 2024.

Georgia already sells beer at basketball and baseball games. Georgia becomes the last of the 16 SEC schools to sell beer in the stadium, with Auburn also recently announcing it would do the same.

Brooks noted that Georgia wanted to wait until the completion of construction in Sanford Stadium, which is set to be done in August of 2024. Phase one of construction was finished this past August, and phase two began in November, following the completion of Georgia’s home schedule.

Brooks added that beer would not be sold following the end of the third quarter. Patrons will be allowed to purchase at most two beers at a time. All servers will have proper training.

“We feel very ready now,” Brooks said during the meeting. “We will sacrifice speed to do it right.”

Brooks did not give any details regarding further prices.

Georgia’s first home game comes against Tennessee Tech on Sept. 7. Georgia also has home games against Auburn, Mississippi State, Tennessee, UMass and Georgia Tech.

