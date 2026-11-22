UConn coach Geno Auriemma wants the focus of Tuesday night's game against No. 1 South Carolina to be on the teams and not on the Hall of Fame coaches.

Auriemma said Sunday that he hasn't spoken with Dawn Staley in the last few months since their heated exchange at the end of the teams' Final Four matchup last April. The schools will meet in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase. The contest will be played at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

“I’m not playing, so I’m just trying to coach my team because they’re the ones playing,” he said. “And that’s what people are coming to watch, I think. They’re coming to watch South Carolina and Connecticut play against each other.”

The heated exchange after the Gamecocks' 62-48 victory in the Final Four is what many people remember from that game. Auriemma said in that postgame press conference that he was unhappy having to wait several minutes before the game to shake Staley's hand. Auriemma later apologized to South Carolina and Staley for his actions.

The NCAA removed the requirement for head coaches to shake hands before March Madness games this season according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press on Saturday.

“Doesn’t matter,” Auriemma said about the rule change. “Whatever the rules are, you just try to go by what the rules are. Everybody’s there to win a game. That’s the bottom line.”

Winning on Tuesday would be big for Auriemma's No. 7 Huskies. UConn has already played four Top 25 opponents, going 2-2 in those contests. After playing South Carolina, the Huskies will play No. 5 Duke next Saturday.

UConn is coming off a 40-point win over Seton Hall on Friday. Auriemma knows the challenge will be very different against the top team in the nation.

“It’s like walking through a forest and you can pet the little baby deer and you think, ‘I can handle the forest,’ until a bear jumps out from behind a tree and mauls you. I think Tuesday will be a completely different test, a completely different game.”

South Carolina has played its own gauntlet of a schedule. The Gamecocks have played three Top 25 opponents so far and the game against UConn starts a stretch of five ranked matchups in the team's next eight contests.

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AP freelancer Jim Fuller contributed to this story.

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