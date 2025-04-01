Garrett Crochet agrees to $170 million, 6-year deal with Red Sox, AP source says

Ace left-hander Garrett Crochet has agreed to a record-breaking $170 million, six-year contract with the Boston Red Sox, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday night on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. ESPN was the first to report on the agreement.

Crochet’s contract kicks in next year, and he can opt out after the 2030 season. It is the largest deal ever for a pitcher with four-plus years of major league service time.

