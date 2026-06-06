Game 3 looms large as Hurricanes and Golden Knights trade stunning comebacks

LAS VEGAS — The Stanley Cup Final has been marked by wild swings, the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights each lamenting what could be a 2-0 series lead for either side.

So it's probably appropriate the teams split the first two games in Carolina, but if history is a guide, the winner of Saturday's Game 3 will have an enormous edge. Teams that take a 2-1 series lead in the final went on to win the Cup 46 of 57 times, or 80.7%.

But this series has been, if anything, unpredictable.

The Hurricanes couldn't have gotten off to a better start in the opener. Nikolaj Ehlers scored just 25 seconds into the game and soon after added a second goal for a 2-0 lead. But the Golden Knights rallied with three consecutive goals to begin a back-and-forth finish.

Vegas ultimately won 5-4 when Tomas Hertl scored with 3:24 remaining off a sensational backhand pass from Colton Sissons.

The Golden Knights appeared to take full control of the series in Game 2, taking a 2-0 lead deep into third period. But Carolina scored three goals beginning with 9:40 left before Mark Stone forced overtime with a six-on-five goal with 1:21 remaining.

Seth Jarvis' power-play goal 3:56 into OT gave the Hurricanes a 4-3 victory and evened the series.

Vegas is known for putting on a show, be it at T-Mobile Arena or elsewhere on the famed Strip, but it will be difficult to top what happened in Carolina.

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