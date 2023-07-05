Fry's hit in 10th ends Braves' winning streak; Cleveland beats Atlanta 6-5

CLEVELAND — (AP) — David Fry had a game-ending hit and the Cleveland Guardians stopped the Atlanta Braves' nine-game winning streak with a 6-5 victory in 10 innings Tuesday night.

Fry drove an 0-1 pitch over the head of left fielder Eddie Rosario to score José Ramírez from third base. Braves closer Raisel Iglesias (3-3) intentionally walked Andrés Giménez, bringing Fry to the plate with two outs.

Guardians center fielder Myles Straw threw out Sam Hilliard at the plate to keep the game tied in the top of the inning. Hilliard was the automatic runner and took third on a fly ball. Straw fielded Eddie Rosario's line drive and made a perfect throw to Fry at the plate for the double play.

Ennyel De Los Santos (4-1) pitched the 10th for Cleveland.

Atlanta had won 17 of 18 and 24 of 27. The Braves, who have eight All-Stars, own MLB’s best record (57-28).

Amed Rosario drove in four runs, including a go-ahead single in the seventh. Ozzie Albies, who hit a two-run homer in the fifth, tied the game with a leadoff homer in the ninth off closer Emmanuel Clase.

Ronald Acuña Jr. stole his 41st base of the season for the Braves in their four-run fifth, but the bullpen couldn't hold a 4-2 lead.

Amed Rosario hit a two-run double in the third that gave Cleveland an early lead. Atlanta went ahead in the fifth, but Rosario’s leadoff homer in the sixth that cut Atlanta’s lead to 4-3.

Steven Kwan’s single tied the game in the seventh. He stole second and scored when Rosario slapped a single through the right side.

The Braves didn't have a hit against Cleveland ace Shane Bieber until the fourth inning before scoring four times in the fifth to erase a 2-0 deficit. Albies' home run tied the game. Travis d’Arnaud's RBI single gave Atlanta the lead and Eddie Rosario added a run-scoring double.

Acuña started the fifth-inning rally with a one-out single. The hit extended Acuña's hitting streak to 15 games, and he stole second. Albies followed with a towering drive to right. Atlanta's No. 2 hitter has 22 homers this season.

Bieber pitched out of bases-loaded jam in the first, but the Braves' offense eventually caught up to him. He was charged with four runs, allowed six hits and issued a career-high five walks. Bieber threw 97 pitches in 4 2/3 innings.

Acuña drew a leadoff walk in the first and Albies was awarded first base on catcher's interference by Cam Gallagher. Matt Olson walked with one out to load the bases, but d'Arnaud struck out and Marcell Ozuna lined out to right, ending Bieber's 23-pitch inning.

Acuña also singled in the sixth. The four-time All-Star outfielder is the first player to reach 20 home runs, 40 stolen bases and 50 RBIs before the All-Star break.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: RHP Max Fried (forearm strain) faced live hitters for the second time on Tuesday. Manager Brian Snitker said the team will see how Fried feels Wednesday before a decision on the next step in his return process is made.

Guardians: First baseman Josh Naylor (right wrist tendinitis) was out of the lineup. Imaging tests showed swelling and Naylor is considered day-to-day.

UP NEXT

RHP Michael Soroka (1-1, 6.89 ERA) will start the series finale for the Braves on Wednesday night. RHP Cal Quantrill (2-5, 6.18 ERA) will start for the Guardians.

