The Braves beat the Red Sox 8-3 Tuesday night in Boston in the opener of their two-game series.

Max Fried struck out a career-high 13 batters and Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to break a three-all tie.

The Braves are now 3-0 against the Red Sox this season.

