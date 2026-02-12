Fox and Wembanyama lead the Spurs past the Warriors 126-113 for their 6th straight win

SAN FRANCISCO — De'Aaron Fox scored 27 points and Victor Wembanyama added 26 to send the San Antonio Spurs into the All-Star break on a six-game winning streak after beating the Golden State Warriors 126-113 Wednesday night.

Wembanyama followed up his 40-point performance against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night with another strong outing to give the Spurs a 38-16 record at the break. After missing the playoffs the past six seasons, the Spurs have the second-best record in the Western Conference.

Keldon Johnson scored 21 for San Antonio.

Draymond Green had 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Warriors. Moses Moody and De'Anthony Melton also scored 17.

Golden State fell to 29-26 heading into the All-Star break after losing three of five games with star Stephen Curry sidelined by a knee injury. The Warriors are hopeful Curry will return after the break as they look to make a late-season push.

The Spurs cut a 13-point deficit to four at halftime, but the Warriors opened it back up with three straight 3-pointers to begin the third quarter, with Melton hitting two and Moody one.

Golden State built the lead to 16 before the Spurs closed the third on a 24-8 run to tie the score at 94 on Fox's jumper at the buzzer.

San Antonio pulled away in the fourth. Wembanyama had an alley-oop dunk, a blocked shot and a 3-pointer in less than a minute midway through the period to open a 10-point lead. The Spurs held on from there to beat the Warriors for the first time in three meetings this season.

