Former South Carolina QB Connor Shaw reportedly collapses while coaching son's football team

GREENVILLE, S.C. — (AP) — Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw collapsed while coaching his 9-year-old son’s football team, according to media reports.

Shaw, 33, was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, where The State newspaper says he was in ICU as of Thursday morning.

Shaw was South Carolina’s starting quarterback from 2011 to 2013. He passed for 6,074 yards and ran for 1,683 while posting a 27-5 career record. He was inducted into the school's athletics Hall of Fame in 2021.

According to The State, social media accounts reported that Shaw fell or passed out on Wednesday night during a game in Simpsonville, South Carolina, and he was wheeled off the field in an ambulance.

