Former NFL star Richard Sherman's bail set at $5,000 following arrest for suspicion of DUI

SEATTLE — (AP) — Bail was set at $5,000 on Monday for former NFL star Richard Sherman following his weekend arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Sherman was pulled over just before 2 a.m. Saturday for driving 79 mph (127 kmh) in a 60 mph (97 kmh) zone on Interstate 405 south of Seattle, Washington State Patrol Trooper Jordan Hazzard-Thomas wrote in a probable cause statement. His eyes were bloodshot and watery, he smelled of intoxicants, and he declined to take a breath test, Hazzard-Thomas wrote.

After spending the weekend in the King County Jail in Seattle, Sherman waived his right to appear at a bail hearing Monday. His bail was set at $5,000, and his attorney, Jon Scott Fox, said he expected Sherman to be processed and released quickly.

Fox otherwise declined to comment on the arrest, saying it was too early to say anything else.

Sherman, a three-time All-Pro cornerback, had an 11-year NFL career and helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl title during the 2013-14 season. He also was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s.

Sherman spent seven seasons in Seattle before going to San Francisco for three. He also played for Tampa Bay, and during his college years at Stanford University.

More recently he worked as a football analyst.

Sherman in 2022 pleaded guilty in Seattle to two misdemeanor charges stemming from a drunken driving and domestic disturbance the year before. He also admitted to a criminal infraction of speeding in a roadway construction zone.

Sherman's next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

