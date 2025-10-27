Former NFL star Adrian Peterson arrested in Houston suburb on DWI and gun charges

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson has been arrested in a Houston suburb on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon, records show.

Peterson was taken into custody Sunday in Sugar Land, according to Houston television station KHOU. It's the second DWI arrest in seven months for the 2012 NFL MVP and three-time league rushing champion.

The 40-year-old Peterson was a high school football star in East Texas and has lived in the Houston area. He played at Oklahoma before spending the first 10 years of his NFL career with Minnesota, which drafted him No. 7 overall in 2007.

Peterson was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Minneapolis in April after appearing at an NFL draft party for Vikings fans.

Peterson was pulled over for speeding before his arrest in Minnesota. There were no further details about his arrest in Texas, and there was no information on an attorney for him.

Peterson is one of nine running backs to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. He had 2,097 yards for the Vikings in his MVP season of 2012 and finished with 14,918 yards and 120 touchdowns over 15 seasons. He played for six teams during his final five seasons.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.