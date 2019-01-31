Listen Live
Sarah Thomas, first full-time female NFL ref, shares story in Atlanta 

Sarah Thomas, first full-time female NFL ref, shares story in Atlanta 
Photo Credit: Bria Felicien/AJC
Sarah Thomas, the NFL's first full-time female official, headlined an event in Atlanta during Super Bowl week.

Sarah Thomas, first full-time female NFL ref, shares story in Atlanta 

By: Bria Felicien
Photo Credit: Bria Felicien/AJC

In the middle of the week-long celebration ahead of the Super Bowl, the NFL’s first full-time female referee headlined an event in Atlanta focused on empowering women to work in the sports industry.

Sarah Thomas started her keynote by requiring the audience to take an oath. 

“I promise, from this day forward, I will no longer boo the officials,” she said Wednesday on the top floor of the James H. “Sloppy” Floyd building. She gave a lunchtime speech during the day-long GladiatHers Women in Sports Empowerment Summit. 

Thomas made history two weeks earlier when she served as the first woman to work an on-field assignment as a referee during an NFL playoff game.

Adam Hunger
Sarah Thomas, who a week earlier became the first woman to work as a full-time on-field official in the NFL, handled the Falcons-Jets preseason game Friday night. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Close

Sarah Thomas

Photo Credit: Adam Hunger
Sarah Thomas, who a week earlier became the first woman to work as a full-time on-field official in the NFL, handled the Falcons-Jets preseason game Friday night. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The GladiatHers summit was put on by Cecelia Townes, an Atlanta-based lawyer, entrepreneur and former college athlete dedicated to helping women “achieve our maximum potential.”

The event featured workshops focused on wellness, branding, leadership and building wealth and panel discussions with female sports executives from Atlanta United, the Atlanta Braves, the Atlanta Falcons, the Super Bowl 53 planning committee, and more.

The GladiatHers team designed the conference to encourage networking and conversations, so attendees wrote their favorite female athlete on their name tags to encourage conversation with strangers and after the first two workshops, attendees were encouraged to share what they’d learned up to that point.

In her speech, Thomas told stories of her journey to the dozens of attendees while sprinkling in tips to pursuing a career in a male-dominated industry. 

She discussed her first encounter with an NFL official scout and provided advice on how to be confident in a room. She discussed the moment during her rookie year when she got between Cowboys and Falcons players during a game, and used her “mom voice,” to separate them, reminding people to only work in sports because you love it. 

She mentioned the pressures fines, and even firing, if she misses a call, and the behind-the-scenes work of logging her fouls and getting critiqued and graded after each game.

“Just because I’m a girl, doesn’t mean I can’t officiate football,” Thomas said. “It may be foreign to a lot of people, but I wanted to do it the right way.”

Before the NFL playoff game Thomas officiated two weeks ago, her son sent her a text with a three-year-old meme about the calls she’s missed. He’d wanted to tell her how much she’s grown and the work he’d watched her put in to earn her spot. 

“‘Don’t make this moment any bigger than it is,’” Thomas said, recalling the texts. “‘You’re going to succeed and you’re going to be great.’ Then he says in caps, ‘Because I’ll tell you Sarah Thomas, you will be in the (Pro Football) Hall of Fame.’” 

One attendee said Thomas’ keynote gave her chills. Whitney Tipton, whose career in sports started in 2017, also had a strong reaction to the speech. 

“I was trying so hard not to, like, get emotional,” she said. “And I’m not an emotional person but just her story, I connected so much to it.”

Tipton attended the event to advance her career and find motivation to create more opportunities for kids to participate in soccer.

“Just her passion for what she does, her resilience, just how headstrong she was,” she said. “That empowered me, motivated me, beyond. I loved it.”

Halfway out of the conference room to catch her flight home, Thomas turned back to announce her email address was available to attendees who wanted it. 

“We need to all come together and work together and to continue to lift each other up,” Thomas said before heading to the airport.

  Texas entertainment industry calls for more incentive funds
    Texas entertainment industry calls for more incentive funds
    Backers of film and video game productions in Texas are pushing legislators to earmark $60 million or more this year to boost the state's entertainment industry. The Texas Moving Image Industry Incentive Program has seen its funding sharply decline to $32 million over the current two-year budget cycle, down from the $95 million in the 2014-2015 cycle. The taxpayer-funded incentive program continues to face opposition from Republican lawmakers, having narrowly survived an attempt to end the rebates for qualifying productions in 2017, the Austin American-Statesman reported . The drop in funding has led several big productions to leave Texas, while the state competes with similar efforts in New Mexico, Louisiana and Georgia. According to the Texas Film Commission, about 55 productions were funded through the incentive program during the current budget cycle, compared to 290 in the 2014-2015 period. 'It has been enough to keep a couple big (TV) shows in the state, and some video game productions and a couple of big movies,' said Mindy Raymond, spokeswoman for the lobbying group Texas Motion Picture Alliance. But, 'we're on life support,' she said. The initial state Legislature budget proposals this year include about $23 million for the incentives. Advocates are hoping for more but said it's a starting point. 'We feel like we're going in the right direction,' Raymond said. 'Going into the session, we're hearing a lot of good positivity' from lawmakers about the program. Gov. Greg Abbott has requested $32 million for the incentives in his initial budget request 'as a baseline,' said Bryan Daniel, director of the governor's economic development office. Daniel said the state 'could do as much business as there was incentive money.' However, Republican Rep. Matt Shaheen has long opposed the issue and already refiled an unsuccessful bill from the last legislative session aimed at eliminating the program. 'This takes (tax) dollars from citizens, dollars from single moms, dollars from school teachers, and gives them to producers of films,' Shaheen said. 'It's just not a good use of taxpayer dollars.' But supporters of the program said such criticism misunderstands how applicants spend the money, which often goes to art supplies for set design and crew lunches at mom-and-pop restaurants. ___ Information from: Austin American-Statesman, http://www.statesman.com
  Lawsuit: Theme park's Halloween event too scary, led to girl's injuries
    Lawsuit: Theme park’s Halloween event too scary, led to girl’s injuries
    A Pennsylvania mother is suing Dorney Park in Allentown for injuries she said her daughter suffered after becoming too scared and falling in a Halloween attraction. In the lawsuit filed last week, Shannon Succo and her daughter seek more than $150,000 in damages from Dorney Park and its parent company, Cedar Fair, for the girl’s injuries, The Morning Call of Allentown reported. According to the lawsuit, Succo’s daughter, identified as M.S., visited the amusement park with friends in September 2017. As the girls were passing through a Halloween attraction, several costume ghouls approached them, and M.S. told them to back off because she didn’t want them to be scared. As the girls continued through the attraction, the lawsuit said one of the ghouls ran up to the girl and yelled in her ear, causing her to fall forward and suffer “severe, permanent and debilitating injuries.” The lawsuit doesn’t elaborate on the injuries, but says they’ve caused “pain, emotional and mental distress and impairment of bodily functions.” It also claims M.S. has needed medical treatment and has been unable to continue her usual activities or hold down a job. The lawsuit alleges that the park failed to tell the girls they could buy “No Boo” necklaces that could keep away the employees dressed as ghouls. It says the park was negligent for disregarding the girl’s request to not be scared, disregarding her safety and well-being, and “unreasonably startling” patrons. Attorneys for the park declined comment, and attorneys for Succo couldn’t be reached.
  Democratic presidential candidates say Northam should resign
    Democratic presidential candidates say Northam should resign
    Most 2020 Democratic presidential candidates quickly joined the call for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to resign following the discovery of a racist photo in which he appeared more than 30 years ago. Northam apologized twice Friday after the photo from his medical school yearbook surfaced, but the freshman governor's expressions of regret have not quieted calls for him to step down from the office he took over less than a month ago. He appears to have almost no choice but to resign after losing support from Democrats in Virginia and beyond, including among the Democratic Party's historically diverse and growing field of 2020 candidates, which includes two African-American senators, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California. 'These images arouse centuries of anger, anguish, and racist violence and they've eroded all confidence in Gov. Northam's ability to lead,' Booker said Friday on Twitter. 'We should expect more from our elected officials. He should resign.' Booker had entered the presidential race that morning, which also was the start of Black History Month. Harris said the 'stain of racism should have no place in the halls of government. The Governor of Virginia should step aside so the public can heal and move forward together.' Added former U.S. housing secretary Julian Castro: 'This behavior was racist and unconscionable. Governor Northam should resign.' The yearbook images were first published Friday afternoon by the conservative news outlet Big League Politics. The Virginian-Pilot later obtained a copy from Eastern Virginia Medical School, which Northam attended. The photo shows two people looking at the camera — one in blackface wearing a hat, bow tie and plaid pants; the other in a full Ku Klux Klan robe. An Associated Press reporter saw the yearbook page and confirmed its authenticity at the medical school. In a written apology Friday, Northam called the costume he wore 'clearly racist and offensive' but didn't say which one he had worn. In a subsequent video statement, Northam said he was 'deeply sorry' but remained committed to serving the 'remainder of my term.' 'I accept responsibility for my past actions and I am ready to do the hard work of regaining your trust,' Northam said. Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York also called on Northam to leave office, as did former Maryland Rep. John Delaney. 'There aren't two sets of rules for our friends and our foes: Right is right and wrong is wrong,' Gillibrand said on Twitter late Friday. 'Americans deserve to be respected by their leaders, and racism cannot be excused in our government or anywhere else. Having seen the photo, I believe Governor Northam should resign.' Delaney said the appearance of the photo would 'impair his ability to have the kind of moral authority that is needed to lead people through the painful and important discussion about race relations in our country.' Former Vice President Joe Biden, also a potential 2020 presidential contender, added his voice, saying on Twitter: 'Governor Northam has lost all moral authority and should resign immediately, Justin Fairfax is the leader Virginia needs now.' Northam's departure would mean Fairfax, the current lieutenant governor and only the second African-American to win statewide office in Virginia, would be the next governor. Northam's term was set to end in 2022.
  Rapper Bow Wow arrested in Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News confirms
    Rapper Bow Wow arrested in Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News confirms
    Channel 2 Action News has learned that rapper Bow Wow was arrested early Saturday morning in Atlanta. The rapper, whose real name is Shad Moss, is accused of beating a woman at 205 12th Street around 4:15 a.m. Atlanta police said the woman and Moss 'sustained visible minor injuries.' Officers said they 'were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties' were charged with battery. We're working to learn more details about the alleged incident on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. On Twitter, the rapper has been promoting a Super Bowl pop-up shop event for his mother happening Friday and Saturday.  Ladies in town for the Super Bowl don’t forget... My mother is having her @shoptasteonline “SIP & SHOP” today!!! 1pm-7pm Fri & Sat. #shopping #food #drinks pic.twitter.com/KA4G15nLEV — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 1, 2019 The 31-year-old rapper is best known for his rap music and movie roles in the early 2000s. He was born in Columbus, Ohio but lives in Atlanta.  Snoop Dogg took Moss under his wing when Moss was a pint-size emcee in the 1990s. Snoop gave Moss the stage name “Lil’ Bow Wow.” TRENDING STORIES: Atlanta's legendary strip clubs ready for Super Bowl guests Woman worked as phony Walgreens pharmacist for 10 years, investigation finds Stone Mountain Park to close Saturday because of possible protests In 2016, the rapper announced he was retiring from rap. He said Snoop Dogg was the executive producer on his final album, titled “NYLTH.”   Moss said on Twitter that it’s a “blessing to have made millions and can retire before 30.” His post-retirement plans include a focus on acting and hosting. Moss also says he’s producing two TV shows this year.
  Jerry Rice says Antonio Brown asked for advice
    Jerry Rice says Antonio Brown asked for advice
    Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice says Antonio Brown would take San Francisco's offense 'to a whole different level.' Rice tells guest host Rob Maaddi on PodcastOne Sports Now that the embattled Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver reached out to him for advice. Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar explains her desire to change the way women are portrayed in Super Bowl commercials after starring in an ad. Olympic gymnastics champion Aly Raisman shares why she walked the runway at New York Fashion Week without wearing makeup. Actor Luke Wilson talks about growing up a fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Former NFL receiver Eric Decker and actor Jason Weaver also join the show plus a panel of AP Sports Writers offer their predictions for the Big Game on Sunday.
  Senate reasserts foreign policy role, reshapes Trump agenda
    Senate reasserts foreign policy role, reshapes Trump agenda
    Two years into Donald Trump's presidency, his allies in Congress are quietly trying to influence and even reshape his 'America First' foreign policy agenda. The Republican-led Senate is reasserting itself as a check on Trump's instincts, while individual GOP lawmakers are seeking sway — defense hawks vying with noninterventionists — over policy in the Middle East, Latin America and beyond. Within one recent week, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio led a group of lawmakers to the White House encouraging Trump to back Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim president. Trump tweeted his support. Days earlier, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was at the White House reinforcing Trump's plan to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria and Afghanistan. The result can often seem like a foreign policy in flux, zigzagging from bold pronouncements to more measured actions as 'a number of different voices on the Hill are trying to put their imprint on the policy,' said Brian Katulis, a former Clinton administration national security adviser now at the Center for American Progress. 'It's sort of this great improvisation directed by the president of the United States, that doesn't really follow any of the notes or sheets of music,' Katulis said. 'Like he's making things up as he goes along.' Setting the tone in the Senate, the first bill of the new year reaffirms sanctions on Syrian officials involved in war crimes and soon will include an amendment taking the unusual step of signaling opposition to Trump's plan to withdraw troops from Syria and Afghanistan. Pushed forward by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the legislation also is driving a political wedge dividing Democrats, particularly those running for president in 2020, over the troop withdrawal and a separate provision supporting Israel. Rubio, who led the floor debate and is emerging as a foreign policy leader, said the vote was about ensuring that senators and the legislative branch 'play our rightful role in the setting of American foreign policy.' 'It is important that the Senate be on the right side of this issue so that we can hope to influence future actions and policies before they are taken, and we can help change them once they have been taken in places headed in the wrong direction,' Rubio said. Next up, McConnell is promising a debate on the importance of NATO, as Trump re-evaluates the U.S.'s long-standing commitment to its allies in Europe. 'NATO deserves the Senate's support,' McConnell said. Danielle Pletka, a senior vice president at the conservative American Enterprise Institute, said lawmakers are doing exactly what they should — asserting themselves as a separate but equal branch of government that has been largely dormant on foreign policy. 'It's abnormal for members of Congress to be as disengaged as they have been,' she said. 'This is a return to normal.' Trump rode a populist wave to the White House with an 'America First' approach focused on rebuilding the United States and bringing U.S. troops home, rather than funding wars overseas. It's an instinct that fits more neatly into Paul's noninterventionist wing, which rose to prominence with the tea party, rather than the worldview of traditional foreign policy conservatives such as McConnell, Rubio and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. Gaveling that divide is the new chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, GOP Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, who took over from outspoken Trump critic Bob Corker of Tennessee, who retired. Risch said 'don't read too much into' the first vote of the new Congress, saying lawmakers aren't necessarily sending any message or asserting themselves any more than usual. 'I think the Congress recognizes when it comes to construction and implementation of foreign policy, the Founding Fathers gave both the legislative branch and the executive branch a role,' he said. 'And it isn't really clearly defined as to who's got the upper hand.' Unlike the first years of the administration, when Republicans tested how publicly to oppose the president, often with mixed results, senators now seem to prefer softer diplomacy and private meetings to shape his policies. Paul said after meeting with Trump in mid-January that no other president in recent history has taken steps as bold as Trump to disentangle the United States from wars. 'We live for the day that somebody will stand up and say, 'I'm going to change history,'' Paul told reporters at the time. 'You're really seeing one of the extraordinary things.' A week later, Rubio and a group of lawmakers from Florida were at the White House urging Trump to support the opposition leader in Venezuela over embattled President Nicholas Maduro. Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott said the president was in listening mode and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., said the administration has been 'very open to speaking to us.' Trump tweeted his support the next day for the South American nation's opposition leader. As Trump develops his plan to withdraw troops from Syria and now Afghanistan, the conversations continue. McConnell talks with the president often. Traditional GOP hawks, including Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Joni Ernst of Iowa, were among a group of House and Senate Republicans who met with Trump at the White House shortly after he announced his decision for the Syria withdrawal. Ernst told Iowa reporters this past week that she disagreed with his assessment that the Islamic State group had been defeated in Syria, She said she 'will continue to do so when I believe what we're getting from the intelligence community is different from what advisers are giving to the president.' ___ Associated Press writer David Pitt in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report.
