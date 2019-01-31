Listen Live
Football
Sarah Thomas, first full-time female NFL ref, shares story in Atlanta 
Close

Sarah Thomas, first full-time female NFL ref, shares story in Atlanta 

Sarah Thomas, first full-time female NFL ref, shares story in Atlanta 
Photo Credit: Bria Felicien/AJC
Sarah Thomas, the NFL's first full-time female official, headlined an event in Atlanta during Super Bowl week.

Sarah Thomas, first full-time female NFL ref, shares story in Atlanta 

By: Bria Felicien
Photo Credit: Bria Felicien/AJC

In the middle of the week-long celebration ahead of the Super Bowl, the NFL’s first full-time female referee headlined an event in Atlanta focused on empowering women to work in the sports industry.

Sarah Thomas started her keynote by requiring the audience to take an oath. 

“I promise, from this day forward, I will no longer boo the officials,” she said Wednesday on the top floor of the James H. “Sloppy” Floyd building. She gave a lunchtime speech during the day-long GladiatHers Women in Sports Empowerment Summit. 

Thomas made history two weeks earlier when she served as the first woman to work an on-field assignment as a referee during an NFL playoff game.

Adam Hunger
Sarah Thomas, who a week earlier became the first woman to work as a full-time on-field official in the NFL, handled the Falcons-Jets preseason game Friday night. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Close

Sarah Thomas

Photo Credit: Adam Hunger
Sarah Thomas, who a week earlier became the first woman to work as a full-time on-field official in the NFL, handled the Falcons-Jets preseason game Friday night. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The GladiatHers summit was put on by Cecelia Townes, an Atlanta-based lawyer, entrepreneur and former college athlete dedicated to helping women “achieve our maximum potential.”

The event featured workshops focused on wellness, branding, leadership and building wealth and panel discussions with female sports executives from Atlanta United, the Atlanta Braves, the Atlanta Falcons, the Super Bowl 53 planning committee, and more.

The GladiatHers team designed the conference to encourage networking and conversations, so attendees wrote their favorite female athlete on their name tags to encourage conversation with strangers and after the first two workshops, attendees were encouraged to share what they’d learned up to that point.

In her speech, Thomas told stories of her journey to the dozens of attendees while sprinkling in tips to pursuing a career in a male-dominated industry. 

She discussed her first encounter with an NFL official scout and provided advice on how to be confident in a room. She discussed the moment during her rookie year when she got between Cowboys and Falcons players during a game, and used her “mom voice,” to separate them, reminding people to only work in sports because you love it. 

She mentioned the pressures fines, and even firing, if she misses a call, and the behind-the-scenes work of logging her fouls and getting critiqued and graded after each game.

“Just because I’m a girl, doesn’t mean I can’t officiate football,” Thomas said. “It may be foreign to a lot of people, but I wanted to do it the right way.”

Before the NFL playoff game Thomas officiated two weeks ago, her son sent her a text with a three-year-old meme about the calls she’s missed. He’d wanted to tell her how much she’s grown and the work he’d watched her put in to earn her spot. 

“‘Don’t make this moment any bigger than it is,’” Thomas said, recalling the texts. “‘You’re going to succeed and you’re going to be great.’ Then he says in caps, ‘Because I’ll tell you Sarah Thomas, you will be in the (Pro Football) Hall of Fame.’” 

One attendee said Thomas’ keynote gave her chills. Whitney Tipton, whose career in sports started in 2017, also had a strong reaction to the speech. 

“I was trying so hard not to, like, get emotional,” she said. “And I’m not an emotional person but just her story, I connected so much to it.”

Tipton attended the event to advance her career and find motivation to create more opportunities for kids to participate in soccer.

“Just her passion for what she does, her resilience, just how headstrong she was,” she said. “That empowered me, motivated me, beyond. I loved it.”

Halfway out of the conference room to catch her flight home, Thomas turned back to announce her email address was available to attendees who wanted it. 

“We need to all come together and work together and to continue to lift each other up,” Thomas said before heading to the airport.

Anderson took the long road to Super Bowl

Rams back on the field for light practice

Aqib Talib mellows, ready for any challenge

News

  • NFL Legends Community offers ex-players valuable resources
    NFL Legends Community offers ex-players valuable resources
    Sammy Baugh, Otto Graham and Joe Montana were the first names that came up during a random online search for 'NFL legends.' Jim Brown and Lawrence Taylor popped up following a quick scroll down the page. For Troy Vincent, the league's executive vice president of football operations and a five-time Pro Bowl cornerback from 1999-2003, every player who ever put on a uniform is a legend. 'If you made it to this level, you are not just a former player, you are a legend in your own right and we want to celebrate and honor your contribution to the game,' Vincent told The Associated Press. Vincent was instrumental in launching an initiative four years ago to help former players stay connected with their teams and to offer them assistance in many areas from making sure they get health checks to life after football. The NFL Legends Community now has a community director for each team, giving 20,000 former players a direct link to get involved and utilize the various offerings. 'The vision was to maximize former players and their potential and engage through a peer-to-peer model and celebrate each legend's contribution to the game,' Vincent said. 'As athletes, we are quick to discount someone who hasn't walked in our shoes so the peer-to-peer model was significant in connecting former teammates to resources they have earned that are available to them and their family.' The NFL Legends Community invites players to several events during Super Bowl week, including a dinner where the conversation highlights all the resources and benefits available to them. A hotel ballroom was transformed into a spectacular NFL Legends Lounge where players can stop in over a three-day period to eat, drink, relax and socialize. They can even get manicures and pedicures or haircuts. Wives and significant others are not only welcome but encouraged because often they know if their husband may be having any health issues that need to be addressed. 'Sometimes, as players, we've been trained to overcome difficulty and conditioned to power through any issues in our career,' said Scott Turner, a director in the central north region. 'But when there is a real issue, we have to decondition ourselves and be vulnerable and say, 'hey there's something wrong.'' Transitioning to life after football can be difficult for many former players. NFL Player Engagement offers several programs to prepare guys for a future in the media. There's a Broadcast Boot Camp/Advanced Broadcast Boot Camp, Speakers Bureau, and Sports Media/Sports Journalism and Radio Boot Camp. 'Some guys, when they first leave they want to do their own thing or they can't find something that brings them the same high and they are navigating life and they don't what to do,' said Warrick Dunn, a three-time Pro Bowl running back and a coordinator in the southeast region. 'Sometimes it takes individuals who played with them that they can trust to really help pull them out of that.' The Legends Community has programs to help guys who are looking for professional development, guys who want to enhance their brand, guys who want to start a foundation and much more. Service is the foundation for the community. 'It's having the right men who don't pass judgment and approach every situation with Godly love,' Vincent said. 'When you love the men unconditionally, you can serve them.' Former Jets and Dolphins quarterback Chad Pennington and former Bengals defensive back Leonard Wheeler are co-executive directors of The Legends Community. Pennington called it a 'ministry.' 'Our intention was to come in and serve,' Wheeler said. 'We are the boots on the ground doing the grunt work to help guys connect, help guys feel celebrated for what they have done. We come from a place of showing them how instead of just talking about. We start off getting to know who they are. We want to hear their story and then piece it together on what we're doing for them. The best way to serve is to hear someone's story and listen to their heart.' ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
  • 'We Not Me' epitomizes Rams' team-first culture under McVay
    'We Not Me' epitomizes Rams' team-first culture under McVay
    The tenets of Sean McVay's coaching philosophy are never far from sight at the Los Angeles Rams' training complex. 'We Not Me' is emblazoned everywhere from the Rams' playbooks to huge wall signs in the locker room. 'The Standard Is the Standard' adorns T-shirts. 'Trust the Process' isn't a sarcastic joke in Thousand Oaks, as it became among basketball lovers in Philadelphia. It earnestly greets every player in large letters when they cross the Rams' facility for team meetings. 'I think what football really represents is there's something special about being part of something bigger than yourself,' McVay said this week in Atlanta. 'The star of the team is the team, however you want to say it. But words are words. You've got to really live it.' In just two years in charge, the 33-year-old McVay has utterly changed — or perhaps created — the identity of a franchise that had 13 consecutive non-winning seasons before his arrival. Though they're years away from having the success necessary to finish it, the foundation is set for a culture that could someday emulate the best parts of the 'Patriot Way,' the unofficial name for coach Bill Belichick's ability to unite his franchise under his core principles. On their way to the Super Bowl on Sunday, the Rams navigated a trying regular season at home, with a mass shooting and two wildfires all occurring near their training complex in Thousand Oaks, California. According to players and coaches, that adversity and the franchise's response to it cemented the rightness of McVay's methods — and through it all, the Rams kept winning. 'Sean has implemented an unbelievable culture,' Rams general manager Les Snead said. 'We always say around here that we're not collecting talent. We're building a team, and there's more to a team than just a skillset on a football field.' McVay never claimed to invent his motivational phrases, which mean exactly what an outsider would presume. 'We Not Me' isn't Shakespeare, but the NFL isn't English lit class. McVay's cutting-edge offensive acumen and coordinator Wade Phillips' defensive know-how are the pillars beneath this Super Bowl team, but the Rams believe McVay's commitment to simple, direct communication is another key component. The players know what McVay means because he repeats his messages constantly, and then he shows them with his actions. His players have responded in kind, and the result is a tight-knit group of disparate personalities that could win a championship this weekend just two years after many of the same players went 4-12. 'When (McVay) got here, it was all about buying into what he was talking about,' defensive tackle Michael Brockers said. 'Buying into character, and buying into the 'We Not Me' mentality. Ever since we've done that, and this team has carried that on our shoulders, we've been winning. For a man to come in here and just change it like that, I have to show my respect to him. It started with him.' Brockers joined the Rams in St. Louis in 2012, and he endured five straight losing seasons before McVay arrived. When asked to name the biggest changes during his Rams tenure, he can't stop: 'The leadership we have. The coaches we have. How confident we are in our game plan. How confidently we go into each game.' 'I've just seen the changes over these years, and it's beautiful,' Brockers added. 'It makes me emotional, because things like this don't happen in a short amount of time, and I've watched it grow. Like they say, Rome wasn't built in a day. And I'm seeing it in its beauty right now.' The results are indeed beautiful: The Rams have won 26 of their 35 games since McVay took over. Los Angeles is 15-3 this season and on the brink of a championship despite a tumultuous autumn. Twelve people were killed less than five miles from the Rams' training complex on Nov. 7 at the Borderline Bar and Grill. Later in the month, wildfires forced dozens of Rams employees, including Phillips, and their families to evacuate their homes. 'We've had a lot of different challenges we've had to rise up to this season, and I'm so proud of our guys for how they handled it,' said left tackle Andrew Whitworth, a locker room leader and spokesman. 'But to me, life in general is lived best when it's about more than just yourself. We've tried to embody that in everything we do.' The Rams responded by taking care of their work and then striving to improve others' lives. Along with extensive charity fundraising efforts fronted by quarterback Jared Goff, the team welcomed thousands of victims and first responders to their Monday night home game against Kansas City before Thanksgiving, an epic 54-51 victory. 'I had so many people tell me that the game gave them some respite from what they had been going through, and that's the best feeling,' said Whitworth, who donated one of his paychecks to relief efforts. 'It's not a burden. It's an opportunity to inspire a whole lot of people.' ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
  • Frustrated with Democrats, Trump again hints at national emergency on border wall
    Frustrated with Democrats, Trump again hints at national emergency on border wall
    As President Donald Trump left Washington, D.C. on Friday night for a weekend at his Florida retreat, the President again made clear his displeasure with the pace of negotiations in Congress on funding for border security, as Mr. Trump indicated to reporters he is ready to declare a national emergency in order to access money to build a wall along portions of the Mexican border. “We will be looking at a national emergency, because I don’t think anything is going to happen,” President Trump said of talk to fund the Department of Homeland Security. “We’re getting nowhere with the Democrats,” Mr. Trump said. “The Democrats are doing a tremendous disservice.” With his State of the Union Address set for next Tuesday night – and a February 15 funding deadline looming – President Trump indicated he might well be discussing the idea of declaring a national emergency on the wall. “I’m saying listen closely to the State of the Union. I think you’ll find it very exciting,” Mr. Trump said. President Trump hints at border wall action around the State of the Union address https://t.co/OQymkx60vq pic.twitter.com/VGxXUHMsFC — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 1, 2019 In Congress, Republicans were making more noise as well, complaining about a lack of action in House-Senate negotiations – those talks convened on Wednesday, but there was no sense on Capitol Hill that a deal was near. So far, Democrats have not made public the legislative text and full details of their offer on border security funding, something which was noted by GOP lawmakers. “We are two weeks away from the next government shutdown. The House adjourned until Tuesday. There are no meetings scheduled,” said Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA), one of the members of the House-Senate conference committee. “The country was led to believe this would be a real negotiation,” Graves added. Republicans said the lack of action was one reason why the President might well choose to unilaterally act. . @realdonaldtrump: holding dozens of meetings to find a border security compromise 'Conference committee:' 1 meeting in 7 days, with 0 additional meetings currently scheduled And people wonder why POTUS is being forced toward executive action. Why isn't conference working 24/7? — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) February 1, 2019 On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a deal must be reached before February 15 – as she told reporters an agreement needs to be in hand next Friday, February 8.
  • Man serving life sentence for murder to marry juror who helped convict him
    Man serving life sentence for murder to marry juror who helped convict him
    They make an unusual engaged couple, separated by a pane of bulletproof glass. But a Texas man serving a life sentence without parole hopes to marry a woman who sat on the jury that convicted him last year of capital murder, KTRE reported. >> Read more trending news  Lester Butcher, 56, of Chandler, was found guilty in October 2018 in the murder of 40-year-old James Steitler, who had been beaten, stabbed and shot on April 9, 2017. Mary Martin, 56, of Nacogdoches, sat on the jury.  “There was no attraction during the trial. In fact, I looked at him thinking he may have done this,” Martin told the television station. After the verdict was read at the Nacogdoches County Courthouse, Martin wrote a letter of apology to Butcher. 'I said, 'I'm juror number 10. Mary Martin. I'm so sorry. I need you to grasp how terribly hard this was for me,'” Martin told KTRE. “And I wrote back, ‘No, don’t worry about it. It’s not your fault. Don’t hate yourself. You tried your best. You did, you know,'” Lester told the television station. As time went on, a romance began to blossom. “I feel like I’m in it with him to the end,” Martin told KTRE. “I really don’t want to do that with a glass in between us, but I know I may very well have to.' Martin drives four hours to visit Butcher at the Allred Unit in Iowa Park, Texas. Their letters have been warm and affectionate. “I told her in one of the letters, I said, ‘I can’t promise you that I’ll love you for the rest of your life,’ but I said, ‘I can promise you I’ll love you for the rest of mine,’' Butcher told the television station. “I felt like on the day Lester was sentenced to life without parole, I was sentenced, too,” Martin told KTRE. After exchanging letters and prison-approved emails with Butcher, Martin began visiting Lester at the prison. At their first meeting on Dec. 1, Martin proposed, the television station reported. “I did,” Martin told KTRE. “And he, in return, said ‘Yes’ and asked me, and then said, ‘I guess we’re just both crazy, huh?’' “It was kind of a shock,” Lester told the television station. Martin has the marriage license and clergy to perform the vows, which she hopes will take place Feb. 20. She wears an engagement ring, and is choosing a dress. Her meeting with Butcher on Saturday will be their fourth at the prison. “I’m kinda hooked on him a little bit,' Martin told KTRE. “Guilty or innocent, I still feel like I played a part where he’s at, and I’m going to be there for Lester for the rest of his life.”
  • Police: Tennessee man charged with ID theft kept victim's wallet in fanny pack
    Police: Tennessee man charged with ID theft kept victim's wallet in fanny pack
    A Tennessee man is accused of identity theft after he allegedly tried to use someone else's debit card at a bar, WZTV reported.>> Read more trending news  Julian R. Mitchell, 20, was booked into the Davidson County Jail after the Thursday incident, the television station reported. According to an arrest affidavit, Mitchell tried to use the victim's card, but a fraud alert determined that the card was either lost or stolen, WZTV reported. When Mitchell was asked to show identification and showed a Tennessee driver’s license, it was “plainly obvious” the photo was not of him, according to the affidavit. When Nashville police searched Mitchell, they found the victim’s wallet in his fanny pack, WZTV reported. The wallet included several other cards that belonged to the victim, the television station reported. Mitchell is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond, WZTV reported.
  • Golfer with Down syndrome pars TPC Scottsdale's tough No. 16 hole 
    Golfer with Down syndrome pars TPC Scottsdale's tough No. 16 hole 
    A Special Olympics golfer stole the show during Tuesday’s practice round for this week’s Phoenix Open. But for Amy Bockerstette, it was par for the course. >> Read more trending news  Bockerstette, a junior college golfer who has Down syndrome, was pulled out of the crowd by defending champion Gary Woodland and invited to play the par-3 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale, Golf Digest reported. After sending her tee shot into the sand trap, she sent her second shot onto the green and drained an 8-foot putt for par on one of the PGA Tour’s more challenging holes. “It feels amazing,” Bockerstette told the Arizona Republic. “It’s phenomenal,” Woodland said during his news conference Wednesday. “I told her she was an inspiration to all of us and we can all learn from her. She was dealt with some serious issues and she’s overcome them and she is phenomenal. She was so sweet, she was so excited and happy and that’s something that we can all learn from.  “When things aren’t going our way we can definitely look back at her. And I told her she was a hero and to keep doing what she’s doing because we’re all going to be following her.” Bockerstette has excelled at golf since she attended high school in Phoenix. She qualified for the state tournament as a junior and in May signed a letter of intent to play at Paradise Valley Community College, Golf Digest reported. The video produced by the PGA Tour has gone viral: 
