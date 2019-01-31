Listen Live
cloudy-day
57°
H 59
L 37

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
57°
Mostly Clear
H 59° L 37°
  • cloudy-day
    57°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 59° L 37°
  • clear-day
    59°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 59° L 37°
  • cloudy-day
    59°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 59° L 44°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Football
Sarah Thomas, first full-time female NFL ref, shares story in Atlanta 
Close

Sarah Thomas, first full-time female NFL ref, shares story in Atlanta 

Sarah Thomas, first full-time female NFL ref, shares story in Atlanta 
Photo Credit: Bria Felicien/AJC
Sarah Thomas, the NFL's first full-time female official, headlined an event in Atlanta during Super Bowl week.

Sarah Thomas, first full-time female NFL ref, shares story in Atlanta 

By: Bria Felicien
Photo Credit: Bria Felicien/AJC

In the middle of the week-long celebration ahead of the Super Bowl, the NFL’s first full-time female referee headlined an event in Atlanta focused on empowering women to work in the sports industry.

Sarah Thomas started her keynote by requiring the audience to take an oath. 

“I promise, from this day forward, I will no longer boo the officials,” she said Wednesday on the top floor of the James H. “Sloppy” Floyd building. She gave a lunchtime speech during the day-long GladiatHers Women in Sports Empowerment Summit. 

Thomas made history two weeks earlier when she served as the first woman to work an on-field assignment as a referee during an NFL playoff game.

Adam Hunger
Sarah Thomas, who a week earlier became the first woman to work as a full-time on-field official in the NFL, handled the Falcons-Jets preseason game Friday night. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Close

Sarah Thomas

Photo Credit: Adam Hunger
Sarah Thomas, who a week earlier became the first woman to work as a full-time on-field official in the NFL, handled the Falcons-Jets preseason game Friday night. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The GladiatHers summit was put on by Cecelia Townes, an Atlanta-based lawyer, entrepreneur and former college athlete dedicated to helping women “achieve our maximum potential.”

The event featured workshops focused on wellness, branding, leadership and building wealth and panel discussions with female sports executives from Atlanta United, the Atlanta Braves, the Atlanta Falcons, the Super Bowl 53 planning committee, and more.

The GladiatHers team designed the conference to encourage networking and conversations, so attendees wrote their favorite female athlete on their name tags to encourage conversation with strangers and after the first two workshops, attendees were encouraged to share what they’d learned up to that point.

In her speech, Thomas told stories of her journey to the dozens of attendees while sprinkling in tips to pursuing a career in a male-dominated industry. 

She discussed her first encounter with an NFL official scout and provided advice on how to be confident in a room. She discussed the moment during her rookie year when she got between Cowboys and Falcons players during a game, and used her “mom voice,” to separate them, reminding people to only work in sports because you love it. 

She mentioned the pressures fines, and even firing, if she misses a call, and the behind-the-scenes work of logging her fouls and getting critiqued and graded after each game.

“Just because I’m a girl, doesn’t mean I can’t officiate football,” Thomas said. “It may be foreign to a lot of people, but I wanted to do it the right way.”

Before the NFL playoff game Thomas officiated two weeks ago, her son sent her a text with a three-year-old meme about the calls she’s missed. He’d wanted to tell her how much she’s grown and the work he’d watched her put in to earn her spot. 

“‘Don’t make this moment any bigger than it is,’” Thomas said, recalling the texts. “‘You’re going to succeed and you’re going to be great.’ Then he says in caps, ‘Because I’ll tell you Sarah Thomas, you will be in the (Pro Football) Hall of Fame.’” 

One attendee said Thomas’ keynote gave her chills. Whitney Tipton, whose career in sports started in 2017, also had a strong reaction to the speech. 

“I was trying so hard not to, like, get emotional,” she said. “And I’m not an emotional person but just her story, I connected so much to it.”

Tipton attended the event to advance her career and find motivation to create more opportunities for kids to participate in soccer.

“Just her passion for what she does, her resilience, just how headstrong she was,” she said. “That empowered me, motivated me, beyond. I loved it.”

Halfway out of the conference room to catch her flight home, Thomas turned back to announce her email address was available to attendees who wanted it. 

“We need to all come together and work together and to continue to lift each other up,” Thomas said before heading to the airport.

Related

Anderson took the long road to Super Bowl

Rams back on the field for light practice

Aqib Talib mellows, ready for any challenge

Read More

News

  • Make-a-Wish kids having a blast at Super Bowl
    Make-a-Wish kids having a blast at Super Bowl
    A group of Make-a-Wish children, each from a different part of the country, are in Atlanta for the Super Bowl. Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen met with some the children and teens. They've been through a lot in their lives and this is a chance for each to just be a kid. Ely Factor, 14, said he wished for a day like this. 'It's a very cool experience. This is the best wish ever!' Ely told Petersen as he wandered through the NFL Experience at the Georgia World Congress Center. Adam Aref, 19, said he feels the same way and that it's a dream come true. 'It's very special. I never thought in my life I'd go to this game. Especially since my favorite team is in it, it's even sweeter,' Aref said. TRENDING STORIES: Stone Mountain Park to close Saturday because of possible protests Friend arrested in murder of college student found in burning car, mother says Man swindled people out of nearly $1M in Super Bowl scam then disappeared, police say The Factor and Aref families are among 16 families brought to the Super Bowl by Make-a-Wish Georgia. 'I think it means respite. It means a break from day-to-day life,' said Amy Alvarez, with Make-A-Wish Georgia. Make-a-Wish flew them in from all over the country. In some cases, it has reunited brothers and sisters who live far apart. 'Nothing has been too big or small. Two of my kids were at college. We all met here together,' mother Nancy Factor said. 'This has been his dream for a couple of years. His whole life he's been watching football with my brothers, a family thing every Sunday,' mother Ella Factor said. On Super Bowl Sunday, Ely and Adam and all the other Make-a-Wish kids will have a seat in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
  • US says 2 states must finish Colorado River drought plan
    US says 2 states must finish Colorado River drought plan
    Two states in the U.S. West have work to do on a plan to combat the shrinking supply of Colorado River water that 40 million people depend on but that's threatened by a prolonged drought, a federal official said Friday. Complex agreements among water users in California and Arizona haven't been signed, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman said. She declared that the states missed her Thursday deadline to complete the work, which could allow the federal government to step in and decide the rules. But Burman said she prefers the seven states that rely on the river to reach a consensus on protecting the water that serves 5.5 million acres of farmland. She said she would halt a process to ask those governors to explain what should happen next if California and Arizona finish all the components of a drought plan by March 4. 'We are close, and I applaud those who have worked to get us close, but only done will protect this basin,' she told reporters Friday. 'Time to get the job done.' The bureau is part of the Interior Department, which has broad authority to manage water supplies in the Colorado River's lower basin that includes Arizona, California and Nevada. Utah, New Mexico, Colorado and Wyoming make up the river's upper basin and have approved the drought contingency plans, as has Nevada. Arizona lawmakers passed legislation late Thursday supporting the drought plan, and Gov. Doug Ducey signed it. Arizona was the only state that required lawmakers to review the plan. Now, water users must sign 15 agreements that address water storage, conservation and other details. Ducey's office said it considers that step a formality. A committee tasked with negotiating Arizona's drought plan included nearly 40 people representing tribes, cities, developers, farmers and other water managers. 'We have no reason to believe any member of the steering committee, stakeholder in the process would do anything but fulfill their commitment,' the governor's chief of staff, Gretchen Conger, said. The river has two main reservoirs — Lake Mead on the Arizona-Nevada line and Lake Powell upstream — that gauge its health. Their combined storage is at the lowest level since the early 1960s, Burman said. She and others have painted a dire picture, saying that without action, Lake Mead could fall to a level referred to as 'dead pool' and none of the lower basin states would get any Colorado River water. Guidelines now cut water deliveries to Arizona and Nevada when Lake Mead falls to 1,075 feet (328 meters), and it's a real possibility next year. Farmers in central Arizona would suffer the most, and Nevada would take a hit. California would not lose any water because it has senior rights to the water. The drought plan seeks to spread the cuts more widely and eventually loop in California. Mexico also has agreed to cutbacks. The plan advocates for keeping more water in Lake Mead to keep it from falling drastically. 'We wanted to be proactive, have a plan,' said Jeff Kightlinger, general manager of the Metropolitan Water District in California. 'We have to step up and work with Arizona. The big, important thing is with the climate change and long-term drought cycle of the American Southwest, people have realized this isn't about priorities, it's about survival.' He was confident Arizona and California would do what's needed to complete the drought plan by March 4. In California, the work was up to four entities that deliver Colorado River water — the Metropolitan and Coachella Valley water districts, and the Imperial and Palo Verde irrigation districts. The Imperial Irrigation District has said its approval is contingent on final review of the multistate plan, federal legislation and getting $200 million to manage the Salton Sea. Levels in the state's largest lake created by runoff have exposed a dusty lakebed that worsens air quality when winds sweep into nearby communities. The district will work to reach a deal, and its board will vote when everything is complete, general manager Henry Martinez said. The upper basin states manage their share of the river differently than the lower basin. They work to keep Lake Powell at a minimum 3,490 feet (1,064 meters) above sea level, providing water to the lower basin states and ensuring hydroelectric turbines at Glen Canyon Dam keep spinning. James Eklund, Colorado's representative on interstate river negotiations, said he wasn't surprised or discouraged by Burman's actions. 'You've got to stick with deadlines or sometimes people won't take you seriously. She wasn't draconian about it,' Eklund said. ___ Associated Press writer Dan Elliott in Denver contributed to this report.
  • Leaping llamas! Sanctuary owner claims neighbor's gunshots, explosions are scaring his wildlife
    Leaping llamas! Sanctuary owner claims neighbor's gunshots, explosions are scaring his wildlife
    A man who's been saving wildlife in Florida for nearly 40 years says loud gunshots are scaring his animals and causing them to jump his fence. >> Read more trending news And when that happens, he's either cited or must face charges for letting them roam. The Sheriff's Office in Orange County, Florida, said the gunfire and explosions from his neighbor are legal for the same reason it's legal for the man to have the animals: because the zoning in the area is agricultural. But the owner said when the loud sounds come from his neighbor’s property, sometimes a llama jumps over his fence to get away. At Second Chance Wildlife Sanctuary, the property owner said all the animals live together and get along. 'There's no fighting, no squabbling,' Jim Bronzo said. But he alleges it's not so friendly between some humans on this street. 'I'm not going away. I'm not,' Bronzo said. Bronzo said he traps and rescues animals that would otherwise be killed and for 38 years, he's been bringing them to his home. Pigs, goats, llamas, ducks, turkeys, raccoons and even reptiles roam free on his 3-acre property. 'We also get some of the swans from Lake Eola that get aggressive,' Bronzo said. But recently, some have been getting out. 'The llamas jump over the fence. The pigs bust through the fence because they're terrified,' Bronzo said. Bronzo asked Orange County commissioners for help this week. He told them when his neighbor shoots guns and sets off explosives, it spooks the animals. 'But the police said it's legal, so that's what we're trying to get, some kind of understanding,' Bronzo said. His neighbor told us by phone that he calls the Sheriff's Office when the animals get out. In January, they filed charges against Bronzo for allowing livestock to run at large and deputies said the fencing was inadequate. Bronzo said he's frustrated because he's trying to give these animals a good place to live out the rest of their lives. But when he has to spend time with deputies, he said he's losing money from his job as a trapper, which pays for feed and vet bills. 'I can't go out and get a snake out of a lady's house or something. I have to come back and defend this place to whatever authority is here,' Bronzo said. The Sheriff's Office said when a llama was out this week, there was no evidence of gunfire around that time. Bronzo plans to meet with commissioners on Tuesday.
  • High-profile moves _ and near moves _ mark a shift in MLS
    High-profile moves _ and near moves _ mark a shift in MLS
    Recent high-profile moves — and near moves — for Major League Soccer players are signaling a shift in how the league is perceived on the world stage. The old stereotype that MLS is a final destination for players on the downside of their careers is fading as more of the league's stars are getting attention from European clubs and beyond — and moving on. In the past few days, two of the league's big names have left for teams abroad: Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron and Toronto forward Sebastian Giovinco. Those deals follow Bayern Munich's signing last year of Vancouver winger Alphonso Davies for a then-record transfer fee that could reach $22 million. Columbus goalkeeper Zack Steffen will be headed to Manchester City in July on a deal that could net the Crew $10 million, and former New York Red Bulls defensive midfielder Tyler Adams made his first start with German club RB Leipzig last week after he was dealt in December. Atlanta United President Darren Eales said the Almiron move to Newcastle United is emblematic of the team's philosophy of bringing in promising young players and showcasing them. 'I think we can say after this transfer window, if you're a young player, if you're a club in MLS trying to attract a player coming up to the prime of his career, you're able to point to Miguel Almiron or Alphonso Davies, to be able to say, 'Look, you can come to this league and actually now get noticed and moved on to top clubs and top leagues in the world,'' Eales said. Almiron, 24, played in 70 matches across all competitions for Atlanta over the past two seasons, scoring 22 goals with 30 assists. While he moved on, Atlanta recently signed another promising young player in 25-year-old midfielder Pity Martinez, the reigning South American Player of the Year. 'The increase in transfer fees for MLS players is an indication of the quality of our players,' said Todd Durbin, MLS executive vice president for player relations and competition. 'Every top league has clubs that sell talented players, and MLS is no different. Importantly, our clubs use the revenue to acquire new players like Pity Martinez, which improves the quality of our teams.' Davies, who is just 18, became part of the Whitecaps' residency program in 2015 and made his MLS debut the next year. He is the youngest player ever to play for the senior Canadian national team. Steffen, 23, was the 2018 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and has been starting for the U.S. national team. Crew technical director Pat Onstad echoed Eales when the deal for Steffen was struck in December. 'We continue to believe that players that come to Crew SC have an opportunity to develop and become great players either here in MLS or abroad,' he said. Giovinco, the league's Most Valuable Player in 2015, doesn't quite fit the mold of an emerging player like Almiron, but he was key to Toronto's rise in recent years and one of the team's most popular players. After four seasons with the Reds, Giovinco moved to Saudi Arabian team Al-Hilal. There are some pitfalls to being a so-called 'seller's league.' MLS must navigate player development and movement while keeping young players that are the future of the league. Atlanta seems to have struck a balance by re-signing last season's MVP, Josef Martinez. Commissioner Don Garber addressed the concerns in his annual state of the league address before the MLS Cup final between Atlanta and the Portland Timbers. 'Our view on this whole area is very, very different than it was two, three, four or five years ago. The product that we're developing has become some of the more important assets, and we need to start finding ways of protecting or finding some ways to get compensated if we can't protect them or can't sign them,' Garber said. Of course, there are still some older players who have been stars in Europe that come stateside, including the Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and D.C. United's Wayne Rooney. That model of bringing in established talent from abroad still has value for some teams, but more and more those new arrivals are trending younger. The average age of league newcomers — which doesn't include draft picks or development academy players — is 25.24, just slightly higher than the record low set last year of 24.84 years. Just five years ago, that average was 27.53 years. 'The great thing is that we're in a period of growth and flux in the league. For some players, yes, there will be opportunities to go on to other top clubs,' Eales said. 'For other players we're hoping they commit to the league long term because we're trying to improve as a team, in Champions League and hopefully more MLS Cups to come.
  • Embattled California utility spent most for 2018 lobbying
    Embattled California utility spent most for 2018 lobbying
    Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. spent nearly $10 million on California lobbying efforts in the year before the utility giant declared bankruptcy, spending more than any other entity seeking to influence California government in 2018. The majority of that money — more than $5 million — was spent for lobbying on proposals involving wildfire safety and response, including whether to reduce the strict liability utilities face when their equipment sparks wildfires. Lawmakers ultimately didn't reduce the liability but passed a law making it easier for utilities to take out bonds to cover wildfire damages and pass some costs on to ratepayers. 'The actions we take are really on behalf of our customers and employees,' PG&E spokeswoman Lynsey Paulo said about the spending on lobbying. The money comes from shareholders, not ratepayers, she said. PG&E, the nation's largest utility, filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday as it faces potentially tens of billions of dollars in liability from devastating wildfires that ripped through Northern California in 2017 and 2018. The bankruptcy filing could lead to smaller payouts to wildfire victims and increased costs for PG&E customers. Paulo said worsening wildfires are the biggest issue facing PG&E and one of the most critical in California. Katie Phillips, a spokeswoman for California Common Cause, a nonprofit that advocates against money in politics, said the amount the utility spent is 'shocking.' 'It's a demonstration that people are just trying to buy influence in Sacramento,' she said. 'It's really disheartening to see that they were throwing money around when people's homes and lives were at stake.' The utility disclosed its most recent lobbying numbers in a Thursday filing with the California secretary of state. Of the nearly $10 million spent, about $9.6 million went toward general lobbying, which includes things such as hiring in-house lobbyists or major Sacramento firms to advocate on behalf of legislation as well as paying for meals or other perks for state lawmakers. Between July and September the company spent $6 million lobbying, including buying meals and event tickets for a handful of public employees and giving more than $10,000 in campaign contributions to nine sitting lawmakers and one candidate. The utility also spent about $350,000 lobbying the California Public Utilities Commission, the entity that regulates it and other utilities. PG&E is facing 750 lawsuits, its lawyer said in a Thursday court hearing. Investigators still haven't determined the cause of the massive November fire that killed at least 86 people while devastating the town of Paradise. However, PG&E reported problems with their equipment near the site where the fire started. Among California's other major utilities, Sempra, which owns San Diego Gas & Electric, spent about $1.4 million lobbying lawmakers in 2018 and another $167,000 lobbying the public utilities commission. Edison International, the parent company of Southern California Edison, spent just more than $4 million on general lobbying and another $191,000 to influence the CPUC. Behind PG&E, the second-highest spender for the year was the powerful Western States Petroleum Association, which spent nearly $7.9 million to influence California government. Among its priorities were lobbying the California Air Resources Board as it implements two pieces of cap-and-trade legislation passed last year that aim to limit greenhouse gas emissions from oil refineries and other polluters. It also lobbied to influence regulations on low carbon fuel standards and injection wells, according to its disclosure form filed Thursday. Chevron and its subsidiaries spent about $4 million on lobbying.
  • Virginia Governor Ralph Northam admits to posing in racist 'costume'
    Virginia Governor Ralph Northam admits to posing in racist 'costume'
    Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has apologized in an official statement after an offensive photo from his medical school yearbook page surfaced showing two men posing in racist garb, one man in a Ku Klux Klan robe and the other in blackface. “Earlier today, a website published a photograph of me from my 1984 medical school yearbook in a costume that is clearly racist and offensive,” Northam included in his statement. Northam admits he is depicted in the photo, but it is unclear which man is Northam. The Virginian-Pilot, based in Norfolk, Virginia, released a photo of a 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook page that features photos of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on the same page as a photo of one man in a Ku Klux Klan robe and the another man in blackface. >> Read more trending news In one of the photos of Northam, he is wearing  a suit, in the other photo, he is leaning against a convertible. The page lists his undergraduate alma mater and his interest as pediatrics. The Virginian-Pilot said it obtained the page from the medical school’s library. If Northam were to resign, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who is African-American, would assume the governor’s office. >> Related: Florida secretary of state resigns after Halloween blackface photos surface Republican state Sen. Bryce Reeves said in a statement that Northam should resign if the reports of the photos are accurate. “I hope that this picture is inaccurate and that the Governor brings clarity to this issue. This has no place in Virginia,” Reeves said. The photos, which were confirmed by Associated Press, were first published by the conservative news outlet Big League Politics. Last week, Florida’s secretary of state resigned after photos from a 2005 Halloween party showed him in blackface while dressed as a Hurricane Katrina victim.The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE    
EVENT GUIDE    
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE    
FOLLOW & SHARE    
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
ABOUT US    
ABOUT US    
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2019 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.