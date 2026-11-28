PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Flyers leading scorer Matvei Michkov was benched for Friday's game against Vancouver because of an internal matter, the team said.

In a statement by team governor Dan Hilferty, released less than two hours before Friday's game, the Flyers said Michkov was scratched due to an “internal team matter.”

Michkov has a team-leading 11 goals and 20 points in 27 games. The 21-year-old Russian watched Philadelphia's 5-2 victory over Vancouver with other Flyers players in the press box.

Coach Rick Tocchet said after the victory that Michkov would be back in the lineup Saturday when the Flyers host the New York Islanders.

“It’s like any young player that you hope he learned from it,” Tocchet said, without detailing what prompted the benching. “It happens and we all learn from our mistakes. That’s how we learn from things.”

Flyers players said they were made aware that Michkov was scratched just before the game.

“I have no say in any of that stuff,” forward Travis Konecny said. “We’re here to win the games and play. The rest of the stuff is not for me to decide.

Team captain Sean Couturier did not want to talk about the situation.

“We just focused on the game,” Couturier said. “We just won a big game. How about we talk about this win? It’s something that is being resolved internally and I’m not going to comment any more.”

Asked about Michkov's relationship with the organization and the locker room, Konecny tried to be diplomatic.

“He’s a good player who has a knack for playing around the net and putting pucks in the net,” Konecny said. “It’s a hard question. I don’t know what to say. We just found out before the game. It didn’t change my opinion on the future situation.”

At times during the first and second periods of Friday's game, pockets of fans chanted “We want Michkov!” and “Fire Tocchet!”

The coach was unfazed.

“When you are a head coach, you are going to be targeted sometimes,” Tocchet said. “That’s just the way it is. When I came here last year, Dan Hilferty said it’s the crest. And it’s always been a crest thing for me. And that’s it. So the chants and stuff, you have to block it out.”

General manager Danny Briere did not speak to reporters on Friday.

Earlier this month, Briere said Michkov had not asked the organization for a trade, knocking down earlier media reports. Briere and Tocchet denied a report indicating Michkov would likely want a new start elsewhere, with the GM saying he expected Michkov "to be here for a long, long time and be part of the solution for the long term."

Briere said Michkov and agent Paul Theofanous insisted they were not behind substance of the reports.

___

[ See AP’s full NHL coverage here ]

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.