FIFA opens case against Spanish soccer president Rubiales for his conduct at Women's World Cup final

WWCup Spain England Soccer President of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, right, hugs Spain's Aitana Bonmati on the podium following Spain's win in the final of Women's World Cup soccer against England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. At left is Spain's Princess Infanta Sofia. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

ZURICH — (AP) — FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales on Thursday for his behavior at the Women’s World Cup final.

The soccer body's disciplinary committee will weigh if Rubiales violated "the basic rules of decent conduct” and “behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute.”

Rubiales kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medal ceremony on Sunday after the country’s 1-0 win over England in Sydney, Australia.

Minutes earlier, Rubiales grabbed his crotch as a victory gesture in the exclusive section of seats with Queen Letizia of Spain and 16-year-old Princess Infanta Sofía standing nearby.

Hermoso has said she did not like the kiss and the national players' union representing her — which Rubiales once led — called Wednesday for his conduct to not go unpunished.

FIFA responded Thursday.

“FIFA reiterates its unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behavior to the contrary,” the soccer body said.

FIFA gave no timetable for a ruling. The body's disciplinary judges can impose sanctions on individuals ranging from warnings and fines to suspensions from the sport.

