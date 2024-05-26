Ferrari's Leclerc wins F1 Monaco GP after 1st-lap crash takes out Perez and 2 other cars

MONACO — (AP) — Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won the restarted Monaco Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday for his first Formula 1 victory in nearly two years.

Leclerc was on pole for the third time in four years, but had previously never finished on the podium at his home race. His first win since Austria in July 2022 took his career tally to six, all with Ferrari.

“Tonight's going to be a big night,” he told his team over the radio.

Championship leader Max Verstappen started and finished sixth for Red Bull, whose other driver Sergio Perez went out of the race after a big first-lap crash.

The crash also took out Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, and caused it to be interrupted by a red flag for 40 minutes. The drivers were not hurt.

The race restarted on Lap 3 of 78 and the drivers pulled away cleanly but slowly, with Leclerc managing his tires on a track notoriously difficult for overtaking.

Leclerc finished about 8 seconds ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri and 9 seconds clear of Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. in third.

McLaren's Lando Norris was fourth and Mercedes driver George Russell held off Verstappen to take fifth place.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.