Fan violence ahead of soccer final between Chelsea and Real Betis leads to 28 arrests

WROCLAW, Poland — (AP) — Fan disorder ahead of a European soccer final between Chelsea and Real Betis in the Polish city of Wroclaw has led to 28 people being arrested, police said Wednesday.

Police used stun grenades and a water cannon against the teams’ fans who were disturbing public order in the city, Polish state news agency PAP reported, adding that there were scuffles between supporters and bottles were thrown.

The disorder took place hours between the UEFA Conference League final between the teams.

Łukasz Dutkowiak, a sergeant for Lower Silesian police, said officers restored order after initial altercations between Chelsea and Betis fans before making arrests of people who took part in the brawls following analysis of surveillance footage, PAP reported.

In a post on X saying “28 foreign hooligans” had been arrested, Tomasz Siemoniak, minister of the interior and administration, said “the police are acting decisively. Zero tolerance!”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.