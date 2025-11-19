Falcons quarterback Penix will have season-ending knee surgery, leaving Cousins as starter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will have season-ending surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The Falcons announced Penix's surgery plans on Wednesday, two days after saying the 25-year-old would be placed on injured reserve and miss at least four games while awaiting a second opinion on the severity of the injury. The team said the second opinion confirmed that Penix has a partially torn ligament in the knee.

The loss of Penix leaves veteran Kirk Cousins as the starter for the remainder of the season as the Falcons (3-7) prepare to play at New Orleans on Sunday.

Penix suffered the injury in last week's 30-27 overtime loss to Carolina, extending the Falcons' losing streak to five games.

Coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that Easton Stick would be signed to the active roster from the practice squad to serve as Cousins' backup. Former Tampa Bay backup Kyle Trask will be signed to the practice squad.

Morris acknowledged that he could not say Penix would be recovered in time for the start of the 2026 season. He also said Penix's season-ending surgery would impact the team's offseason plan “100%” at quarterback.

“To answer that in the shortest possible way, yes,” Morris said.

If there is uncertainty about Penix's recovery schedule, the team is likely to look for help in free agency or the draft.

Penix had two ACL surgeries on his right knee during his college career. His last ACL surgery came in 2020 at Indiana. He transferred to Washington in 2021.

“It gives me great ease because of Michael, first of all knowing he’s been through it,” Morris said.

The Falcons also are expected to be without top wide receiver Drake London on Sunday. Morris said Wednesday that London, who also has a knee injury, won't play against the Saints and his status was “week to week.”

Penix missed the Falcons' 34-10 loss to Miami on Oct. 26 with a bone bruise on his left knee. He suffered the more significant injury on Sunday when he was hit by Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig after throwing an incomplete pass.

Penix, the team's 2024 first-round pick, was 13 of 16 for 175 yards against Carolina after completing only 12 of 28 passes in a 31-25 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin on Nov. 9.

The Falcons’ offense struggled in Cousins’ first start of the season in the loss to Miami. Morris noted there was uncertainty at quarterback in practice leading up to the game against the Dolphins, but this week Cousins will have the advantage of taking all the first-team snaps.

“We've got to find a way to get a win because he’s capable of doing it and he’s done it in the past,” Morris said, noting the Falcons started the 2024 season 6-3 with Cousins as the starter.

