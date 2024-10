Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier combined to rush for 200 yards and three touchdowns as the Falcons beat the Panthers 38-20 Sunday in Charlotte.

The Falcons have now won three straight games in three weeks against NFC South opponents.

Atlanta improves to 4-2 on the year while the Panthers have lost three in a row to fall to 1-5 on the year.

Read HERE for the rest of the story.

©2024 Cox Media Group