Ex-Vikings QB Kramer says he has dementia, inspired to share by Favre's revelation of Parkinson's

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer has been diagnosed with dementia, he announced on social media.

The 69-year-old Kramer, who played 13 of his 14 seasons in the NFL with the Vikings and made the Pro Bowl after leading the league in passer rating in 1986, posted on his X account Wednesday that he was formally diagnosed with the cognitive decline a little more than year ago at the Cleveland Clinic as part of a health and wellness program for former NFL players.

Kramer said he was inspired to share about his condition after the revelation Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre made Tuesday during a congressional hearing that he has Parkinson's disease. Kramer said his doctors told him at his one-year checkup that the dementia hasn't advanced and that he has stopped consuming alcohol to better cope with it.

“Please, no sympathy,” Kramer wrote. “I’ve lived a great life and wouldn’t change a thing. Nobody wanted to win more than me and I never gave up, and that’s exactly how I’m going to battle this.”

Kramer, a native of San Antonio, was drafted in the first round out of Rice by the Vikings in 1977. He was given the nickname “Two-Minute Tommy” for his late-game success, most famously a 46-yard Hail Mary pass for a touchdown in 1980 that was tipped and caught with one hand by Ahmad Rashad to cap a comeback victory over Cleveland that clinched a division title for Minnesota. Kramer passed for 456 yards and four touchdowns in that game.

Kramer is second in Vikings history in passing yards, behind Hall of Fame member Fran Tarkenton, but much of his career was interrupted by injuries. He became the starter in 1979, the only season in which he played all 16 games. Kramer played his final NFL season in 1990 for New Orleans.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.