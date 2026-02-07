Ejiofor leads No. 22 St. John's past No. 3 UConn 81-72 at MSG, ending Huskies' 18-game win streak

NEW YORK — Zuby Ejiofor had 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as No. 22 St. John's beat third-ranked UConn 81-72 on Friday night, snapping the Huskies' 18-game winning streak.

In the first Big East showdown this season between the league's top two teams, Dillon Mitchell added 15 points and Bryce Hopkins scored 14 for the Red Storm (18-5, 11-1), who have won nine straight and 14 of 16. They moved within a half-game of the first-place Huskies (22-2, 12-1) in the conference standings.

The victory also tied Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino with Roy Williams for third place in Division I history with 903 career wins on the court.

Silas Demary Jr. had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists for UConn, but the junior point guard committed nine of his team's 15 turnovers in a matchup between the past two Big East champions.

Alex Karaban scored 17 before a pulsating, sellout crowd at Madison Square Garden filled with roaring fans of both teams — but decidedly in favor of the Johnnies.

St. John's went 22 for 31 at the free-throw line, while the Huskies were 5 of 12.

The teams meet again Feb. 25 in Hartford, Connecticut.

UConn's only other defeat this season came on Nov. 19 at home, 71-67 to undefeated Arizona, now the top-ranked team in the country.

St. John’s reeled off a 10-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Hopkins, to open a 55-45 lead with 13 minutes remaining. UConn cut it to 64-63 on a 3-pointer by Demary with 5:35 left, but the Johnnies pulled away again down the stretch.

There were six lead changes and four ties in the first half, which ended with the score even at 39.

UConn visits Butler next Wednesday night.

St. John's hosts Xavier on Monday night at MSG in Pitino's second matchup this season against his son, Richard, the first-year coach of the Musketeers.

