Eagles move on from OC Kevin Patullo after one lackluster season with him calling plays

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on from offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

Coach Nick Sirianni announced Tuesday that he's going in a different direction after one year with Patullo calling plays.

The Eagles (11-7) lost OC Kellen Moore after winning the Super Bowl in 2025 — Moore took the head job in New Orleans — and turned to Patullo to maintain familiarity and continuity for quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley and receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Patullo had been the Eagles’ passing game coordinator since 2021.

But the in-house move failed to pan out. Philadelphia seemed out of sync most of the season, finishing 24th in total offense at 311.2 yards a game and 19th in scoring at 22.3 points a game.

“I met with Kevin today to discuss the difficult decision,” Sirianni said in a statement. “He is a great coach who has my utmost respect. He has been integral to this team’s success over the last five years, not only to the on-field product but behind scenes as a valued leader for our players and organization.

“I have no doubt he will continue to have a successful coaching career. Ultimately, when we all fall short of our goals, that responsibility lies on my shoulders.”

Now the Eagles will have a fifth different offensive coordinator in Sirianni’s six seasons, with the next one following Patullo, Moore, Brian Johnson (2023) and Shane Steichen (2021-22).

