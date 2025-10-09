Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter is not playing against the Giants because of a heel injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter is not playing in the reigning Super Bowl champions' game at the New York Giants on Thursday night because of a heel injury.

Carter was made inactive for the prime-time game after showing up on the injury report with the heel ailment on Wednesday and being listed as questionable. He traveled with the team and had a discussion on the field two hours before kickoff with coaches and general manager Howie Roseman before walking off into the tunnel.

It's the latest twist in an eventful NFL season for Carter, who was ejected seconds into the opener for spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott. Ruled out before traveling for Philadelphia were left guard Landon Dickerson (ankle) and tight end Grant Calcaterra (oblique).

Linebacker Nakobe Dean is active for his first game since injuring his left knee Jan. 12 during the Eagles' first playoff game of their title run.

