Doug Ghim ties course record with a 60 at Sea Island in big step toward keeping PGA Tour card

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Doug Ghim narrowly missed a putt for 59 on a calm day of low scoring Thursday. He settled for a share of the course record on the Seaside course at Sea Island, posting a 10-under 60 at the RSM Classic for a big step toward keeping his PGA Tour card.

Davis Thompson, the son of tournament director Todd Thompson, and Rico Hoey also were 10 under, each with a 62 at the Plantation course used for the opening two rounds.

Andrew Putnam was in range of a sub-60 round until he closed with two pars for a 9-under 61 on the Seaside course. Joining him at 9-under 61 was Andrew Novak, playing for the first time since the Tour Championship in late August and the first time since becoming a father.

The Seaside typically is a stronger test because of the wind coming off the water. Except on this day, there was no wind and exceptionally warm weather, ideal for low scores.

Ghim ran off four straight birdies, two of them from the 15-foot range, and he had a birdie putt from 20 feet on the 18th hole that slid by the hole.

“I thought I made it halfway there and at the end of the day that’s all I really can do,” Ghim said. “Just pleased to just have a chance really.”

Equally pleasing was the brand of golf he played in the final event of the year. Only the top 100 in the FedEx Cup — down from 125 in previous years — keep full status for 2026 when the fields will be smaller.

Ghim came in at No. 125, so this was the start he needed. He's not sure how high he has to finish to get into the top 100, and he's not sure he wants to know.

“If someone tells me, it doesn’t really change anything,” Ghim said. “I probably need to finish top 3. I don’t know exactly what the numbers are, but honestly, out here finishing third is almost just as hard as winning. So I’m just focused on playing solid golf and hopefully getting my chance to win.”

Putnam came in at No. 119. The other three from the leading five scores are all safe for next year.

Novak had a breakthrough year by teaming with Ben Griffin to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and he contended enough to reach the Tour Championship for the first time, getting him to all four majors.

His only miss was pulling his tee shot on No. 10 into the trees, taking a penalty drop only 200 yards off the tee and scrambling for a bogey.

“For not playing since August, pretty happy,” he said. “Actually been working pretty hard and really seeing a lot of progress. Then two weeks ago my wife had our baby, so I really haven't done as much the last weeks. So it was nice to see some good weather out here and play a course that I'm more used to seeing, versus what we usually get at the RSM with the cold and wind.”

Hoey hit all 18 greens for the first time and holed a 45-foot eagle putt on the par-5 14th at Plantation. Davis Love III, the 61-year-old tournament host, shot 71

The average score at Seaside was 67.8 (2.2 shots under par), compared with 68.5 at the Plantation (3.5 shots under par).

Johnny Keefer, who led the Korn Ferry Tour this year to secure his card, came into the week at No. 50 in the world ranking and could use a big week in a bid to get into the Masters. He overcame a rugged start with seven birdies on his last 10 holes for a 65 at Seaside.

Takumi Kanaya of Japan bogeyed his last two holes for a 68. Last week in Bermuda, he missed a short par putt in the wind that cost him 16 spots in the FedEx Cup, leaving him at No. 99.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

