Dodgers' Yamamoto has a no-hitter through 8 innings against the Orioles

BALTIMORE — (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto has not allowed a hit through eight innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Dodgers lead 3-0. There has not been a no-hitter in the major leagues in 2025.

The 27-year-old right-hander from Japan has allowed two walks and thrown 104 pitches. Yamamoto's career high for pitches since coming to the majors is 110.

Yamamoto walked his first two hitters in the third but escaped that jam via a strikeout and a double play. He has struck out nine through eight innings and received a nice ovation from the Los Angeles fans in attendance when he fanned rookie Dylan Beavers to end the eighth.

Yamamoto is coming off a 10-strikeout effort against Arizona on Sunday.

Camden Yards has hosted only one no-hitter since opening in 1992, and it was by another Japanese star. Hideo Nomo threw one on April 4, 2001, for the Boston Red Sox against the Orioles.

The Dodgers haven't had to make any spectacular plays behind Yamamoto to preserve his no-hit bid, although Alex Jackson hit a sharp line drive to left fielder Alex Call in the sixth.

Yamamoto joined the Dodgers last season after signing a $325 million, 12-year contract in December 2023. He had a no-hitter broken up in the seventh against Arizona in May.

He spent seven years with the Orix Buffaloes in the Nippon Professional Baseball League in Japan.

The Dodgers have not thrown a no-hitter since May 4, 2018, when Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia and Adam Liberatore pitched a combined effort against the San Diego Padres in Mexico. The last solo no-hitter by the team was Clayton Kershaw's on June 18, 2014, against Colorado.

The last time the Orioles were no-hit was by Japanese right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma of the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 12, 2015.

