Djokovic needs medical attention after getting knocked on the head by a water bottle at Italian Open

ROME — (AP) — Novak Djokovic needed medical attention after accidentally getting knocked on the head by a water bottle after a win at the Italian Open on Friday.

A man was leaning over the railing to hand Djokovic a notebook for a signature and an aluminum-type water bottle fell out of his backpack and hit the top-ranked player on the top of his head.

After getting hit, Djokovic placed both of his hands on his head and then curled up on the ground as a security guard shielded him. Then he was helped down the tunnel into the locker room.

Djokovic had a bump on his head and he was checked by doctors, tournament organizers said. He did not hold his usual post-match news conference.

“While leaving center court after his match, Novak Djokovic was hit on the head by a water bottle while signing autographs. He received medical attention and has already left the Foro Italico to return to his hotel. His condition is not a cause for concern,” organizers said in a statement.

Djokovic had a bit of blood on his head but did not require stitches, Italian Tennis Federation spokesman Alessandro Catapano said.

“Nole was taken to his hotel and he seems OK. He was upset, but he seems OK,” Catapano said. “We’re very upset about what happened and we are trying to figure out who it was and understand the dynamics.

“The police came and asked for information but the person who did it had already left,” Catapano added. “We’re going through all of the video and camera angles to see if we can determine what exactly happened.”

The incident occurred shortly after Djokovic's 6-3, 6-1 win over French qualifier Corentin Moutet in his opening match. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was returning after nearly a month off.

Djokovic has a day off before his next scheduled match at the clay-court tournament on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Serb is preparing to defend his title at the French Open, which starts May 26.

