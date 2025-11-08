Sports

Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals after beating Musetti to win Athens title

Greece Tennis ATP Novak Djokovic of Serbia raises the trophy of the ATP 250 tennis tournament after winning the final match against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy, in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) (Yorgos Karahalis/AP)

ATHENS — Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ATP Finals for the second year in a row, shortly after beating Lorenzo Musetti in a near three-hour final to win the Hellenic Championship on Saturday.

Djokovic said a shoulder injury would prevent him from playing in the season-ending event for the top eight men’s players that starts on Sunday in Turin, Italy.

“I’m sad to share that I need to withdraw due to an ongoing injury,” Djokovic said in a post on social media.

The decision means Musetti will take his place, even though his loss to Djokovic initially handed the final qualifying spot to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Djokovic has won the ATP Finals seven times but the 24-time Grand Slam champion also missed the tournament last year because of an injury.

On Saturday, the Serb rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Musetti to clinch his 101st career title.

The 38-year-old Djokovic also set a men's record with his 72nd title on hard courts, one more than Roger Federer.

“An incredible battle," Djokovic said after the match. "Three hours of a grueling match, physically. ... I’m just very proud of myself to get through this one.”

The last set featured five breaks, before Djokovic clinched the victory with a service winner. Musetti has now lost his last six tour-level finals.

