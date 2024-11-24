Devin Neal scores 4 times, Kansas beats No. 16 Colorado 37-21 as Buffs' Big 12 title hopes take hit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Devin Neal ran for 207 yards and three touchdowns, caught four passes for 80 yards and another score, and led Kansas to a 37-21 victory over No. 16 Colorado on Saturday that dealt a big blow to the Buffaloes' hopes of playing for the Big 12 title.

Jalon Daniels threw for 189 yards and a touchdown, and the Jayhawks (5-6, 4-4) scored on every offensive series but their last, keeping Colorado stars Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy candidate Travis Hunter standing on the sideline.

Sanders finished with 266 yards passing and three touchdowns, setting the Colorado single-season record with 30 TD passes, while Hunter finished with eight catches for 125 yards and two scores. But the two-way standout did little on defense — nor did anyone else wearing all-white uniforms — as the Jayhawks beat a ranked team for a school-record third straight week.

Now, the Buffaloes (8-3, 6-2 Big 12, No. 16 CFP) need to beat Oklahoma State and get some help to play for a championship in their return to the Big 12, and earn the league's guaranteed spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Jayhawks, whose back-to-back wins over Iowa State and BYU had given them newfound confidence, suddenly resemble the team that was expected to challenge for a Big 12 title — before a series of late-game collapses resulted in a 1-5 start.

They opened with Neal's 51-yard touchdown catch. They forced a three-and-out and scored again for a 10-0 lead. And when they got the ball back yet again, the Jayhawks churned down field and Neal scampered into the end zone for another score.

It was 17-0 before Hunter, who has emerged as the Heisman front-runner, took a short pass from Sanders and cut up field, deftly slipping between several Kansas defenders and going untouched 51 yards for a touchdown.

The teams traded scores into the break, and the Jayhawks held tightly to a 23-14 advantage. But the question became whether Kansas coach Lance Leipold would rue kicking field goals of 24, 23 and 25 yards rather than going for first-half touchdowns.

Nope.

After the Buffaloes closed within 23-21 on Hunter's second TD catch, the Jayhawks marched 80 yards with Neal answering the score. Kansas immediately forced a three-and-out, sacking Sanders on third down — he appeared to shove an official in the back after the play — and the Neal scored again to cap an 8-plus minute drive and give the Jayhawks a 37-21 lead.

Colorado's comeback chances ended when Cobee Bryant broke up a pass in the end zone on fourth down late in the game.

The Takeaway

Colorado will lament a defense that was simply incapable of stopping the Jayhawks. Defensive back Shilo Sanders was flagged twice and gave up several big plays, while the Buffaloes were bullied up front by the Kansas offensive line.

Kansas could improbably make a bowl game for a third consecutive season. The Jayhawks merely need to beat Baylor in their regular-season finale — what would be their season-ending fifth straight win — to earn an invitation.

Up Next

Colorado plays Oklahoma State on Friday.

Kansas visits Baylor on Saturday.

