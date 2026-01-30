Devils' Jack Hughes leaves game with injury 2 weeks before US opens play at the Olympics

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes left Thursday night's game against Nashville in the first period because of injury and did not return.

Coach Sheldon Keefe said it was a lower-body injury and that Hughes would be re-evaluated Friday, but that he did not believe it was serious. The Devils rallied to beat the Predators 3-2 in overtime.

Hughes skated just three shifts. He took one shift and went to the locker room before returning for another and then heading down the tunnel again followed by a trainer — all in the first 7:30 of the game. He logged 2 minutes, 27 seconds of ice time.

The 24-year-old missed five weeks earlier this season after injuring his right thumb at a team dinner and undergoing surgery Nov. 15 on it. Hughes had 14 points in his first 16 games back, including a pair of assists Tuesday night in a 4-3 home loss to Winnipeg.

Hughes' latest absence comes two weeks before the U.S. is set to play its first game at the Milan Cortina Olympics. USA Hockey has already made one change to its 25-player roster, with Jackson LaCombe replacing injured defenseman Seth Jones.

Hughes, along with brother Quinn, is a first-time Olympian. The U.S. has two sets of brothers, with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk also on the team.

