DeSantis loses bet on Miami Hurricanes, owes Indiana governor key lime pie and stone crabs

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he owes Indiana Gov. Mike Braun some key lime pie and stone crabs for losing a bet after Indiana's 27-21 win over Miami earned the college football team the national championship.

DeSantis said at a news conference on nursing education that he will be sending the key lime pie, as well as stone crabs from the famous Miami Beach eatery, Joe's Stone Crab, to the Indiana governor due to his losing wager on the Miami Hurricanes at the hands of the Indiana Hoosiers Monday night in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Florida governor said he had been promised sugar cream pie, also known as Hoosier pie, and pork tenderloin from the Indiana governor if Miami had won.

DeSantis joked that it might be quicker just to drop off the pie and stone crabs at Marco Island, a barrier island on Florida's southwest coast which is popular with Midwestern vacationers and snowbirds this time of year.

“You know, honestly, half of Indiana is in Marco Island this time of year,” DeSantis said. “Can I just bring this stuff to Marco Island? It would be a lot easier for us.”

