Dell Curry cherishes chance to call both sons' game as Stephen and Seth face off in Hornets-Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Dell Curry needed to work off some nerves, so he headed out for his typical three-mile pregame walk through San Francisco and grabbed a nice lunch, caught up with some friends and pondered a bit about the day ahead.

For the first time, Curry had the chance to broadcast a game featuring not one but both of his NBA-playing sons Friday night at Chase Center: Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors hosting Seth Curry and the Charlotte Hornets — dad's old team where he now works on the broadcast.

“It's a father's dream come true to be able to call a game both your sons are playing,” Dell Curry said, standing near the Hornets bench as Seth Curry warmed up some 10 feet away. “Of course they played against each other but to be able to call it, I can't explain it, it's really amazing.”

Seth Curry was traded from Dallas to Charlotte earlier this month and is now wearing No. 30 just like Dell and big brother.

Seth and Stephen have faced off many times but this marked a first with their dad wearing the headset.

“No, you never envision that,” Dell said. "Even when Seth got traded it was such a shock to call his games with him in the Hornets wearing my jersey. I didn't think about this game ahead of time until I was like, ‘Oh wow, we haven’t played the Warriors yet and we're going to be doing it for both games. I woke up a little nervous this morning but all that's gone away.”

Stephen, the two-time MVP and all-time 3-point leader who turns 36 next month, feels a bit outnumbered nowadays when the Hornets turn up on the schedule.

“I can't imagine. Having kids and seeing them accomplish anything is like the biggest joy,” Stephen said. “And now, we've been in the league for a long time so he's had the moments of I'm sure reflection, of being able to process our individual journeys and our differences and we all had different paths to get here, but now to have a son playing for the same team he played for as an original Hornet, I told them I'm outnumbered now when they come in, it's two Currys against one. It is pretty special.”

At 33, Seth is playing for his ninth NBA team. He takes great pride in this latest opportunity to play as his dad works the games.

“It's a special night. We've matched up for years but obviously the first time he's in the building since the playoffs in 2019 when we played against each other,” Seth said after finishing his warmup routine in reference to the Western Conference Finals between his then-Trail Blazers against the Warriors. He hasn't seen us match up in person for a while but also he's calling so it's a different dynamic for him. I think he's probably the most excited."

Dell Curry realizes how remarkable this is for the entire family, and he never will take for granted how both his sons followed his path to successful NBA careers — Stephen playing his 15th season and Seth in his 10th after missing one year with an injury.

“I know how hard it is to get to the league, I played in the league but the best thing about it is they do, too,” Dell said. “They don't take this for granted. The window is short. It's Seth's 10th year, Steph's 15th, it's still a small part of your life you get to play in the NBA. I know they're cherishing it just as much as I am.”

