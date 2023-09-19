Deion Sanders condemns death threats against player whose late hit left Hunter with lacerated liver

BOULDER, Colo. — (AP) — Deion Sanders stood up for Henry Blackburn after the Colorado State safety received death threats for a late hit that sent Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter to the hospital with a lacerated liver.

"That's absurd for people to be threatened," the Colorado coach said Tuesday at his weekly news conference. "I don't mind getting death threats. I get them every week. But a kid, it's not good. He does not deserve a death threat over a game. At the end of the day, this is a game — someone must win, someone must lose. Everybody continues their life the next day. Very unfortunate."

Blackburn delivered a late blow to Hunter’s midsection on an incomplete pass in the first quarter of the Rocky Mountain Showdown last weekend. The Rams' senior drew a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct, one of 17 penalties the Rams committed in the 43-35 double-overtime loss to the Buffaloes. Hunter went to the hospital for further evaluation.

Sanders said he has forgiven Blackburn and so have the team and Hunter, who doesn’t have a definitive timeline for a return. Sanders added there’s no place for the threats directed toward Blackburn and his family.

“Henry Blackburn is a good player who played a phenomenal game,” said Sanders, whose 19th-ranked Buffaloes (3-0) travel to No. 10 Oregon on Saturday before hosting No. 5 Southern Cal next week. “He made a tremendous hit on Travis on the sideline. You could call it dirty, you could call it he was just playing the game of football. But whatever it was, it does not constitute that he should be receiving death threats."

Colorado State coach Jay Norvell said Monday that police were involved given the nature of the comments.

“I’m saddened if there’s any of our fans, that’s on the other side of those threats," Sanders said. "I would hope and pray not, but that kid was just playing (to) the best of his ability. And he made a mistake. ... Let’s move on. That kid does not deserve that.”

In his online streaming show, Hunter said of Blackburn's hit: "He did what he was supposed to do. It’s football. Something bad is going to happen on the field sooner or later. You’ve got to get up and fight again.”

A two-way player, Hunter rarely came off the field for the Buffaloes in wins over TCU and Nebraska. Hunter has an interception and nine tackles on defense. He’s also caught 16 passes for 213 yards from quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

As for who may replace Hunter, Deion Sanders said that's a difficult assignment.

“No one in the country that can fill Travis Hunter’s shoes,” Sanders said. “You've got to understand, he’s a unique player. He’s one of a kind. He’s the best player on offense, the best player on defense. That’s just who he is — in the country, not just on his team.

“So having guys step up, they've just got to step up and do the job we’re asking them to do.”

