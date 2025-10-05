Deion Sanders 'hurting like crazy' and believes he has more blood clots

FORT WORTH, Texas — Deion Sanders said he was "hurting like crazy” after Colorado's loss Saturday night at TCU and believes he has more blood clots in his leg.

“Cat's out of the bag, all right. I think I've got more blood clots,” Sanders said. “It don't make sense. I'm hurting like crazy. ... I'm not getting blood to my leg. That's why my leg is throbbing.”

The 58-year-old Colorado coach sat at times late during the 35-21 loss, and said he had a doctor's appointment Monday to see about the issue.

“Sorry to get that out, but thank you for noticing,” he said when responding to a question after his health.

Sanders spent time away from the Buffaloes (2-4, 0-3 Big 12) this summer as he went through treatment for bladder cancer. His doctor said before the season that he was cured from that. It was also revealed that a section of Sanders' intestine was reconstructed to function as a bladder.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame player, who also played Major League Baseball, has struggled with his left foot since having two toes amputated in 2021 because of blood clot issues while at Jackson State. He also missed Pac-12 media day in 2023, his first year at Colorado, after a procedure to remove a blood clot from his right leg and another to straighten toes on his left foot.

