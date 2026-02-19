Darius Acuff Jr. scores 49 points against Alabama and nearly delivers in OT for Arkansas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Wearing a protective boot earlier this week, Arkansas star Darius Acuff Jr. snapped back when coach John Calipari asked if he was going to miss Wednesday night's game at Alabama.

“He said, ‘Are you nuts?'” Calipari recalled.

Not only did Acuff play, but he dazzled. And the freshman guard nearly delivered a stunning victory in a 117-115 double overtime loss on a night when the 20th-ranked Razorbacks were down to a seven-man rotation against the No. 25 Crimson Tide.

Acuff scored 49 points — the second most in a single game in college basketball this season — and carried Arkansas much of the night. He made 16 of 27 shots, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and added five rebounds and five assists.

He played all 50 minutes for Calipari's injury-depleted squad, taking on an even bigger role after four teammates fouled out in overtime. He missed jump shots at the end of each extra frame.

“He was in a boot for two days and still did that,” Calipari quipped.

Acuff scored the most points by a freshman against a team ranked in the AP Top 25 as well as the most points by an Arkansas freshman and the most points in a Southeastern Conference game by any Razorbacks player. He fell just two points shy of Rotnei Clarke’s program-record 51 set in 2009 against Alcorn State.

“We blew leads, but we fought,” Acuff said. "(My performance) doesn’t mean anything. We lost. However many I had, we lost. Wish I could take the loss back.

“It was a good game, man. We had a couple guys go down. No excuses, but proud of the way we fought.”

Arkansas led by 14 points on two separate occasions but couldn’t stave off Alabama and lost for the first time in four games. It put a damper on an otherwise memorable performance.

Acuff had the ball in his hands for the final shot. His floater in the lane bounced off the backboard, and Alabama corralled the rebound for its fifth consecutive win. Acuff sent the game to overtime in regulation with a 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining. He scored or assisted on 35 of Arkansas’ 58 points in the second half and overtime.

It was the pinnacle of an impressive stretch. It was his third consecutive game with at least 25 points, his seventh straight game with at least 20 points and his third 30-point game over that span. Arkansas is 5-2 over that stretch.

Despite the loss, Arkansas (19-7, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) is in a three-way tie for second place in the league. The Razorbacks, Alabama and Tennessee are all two games back of defending national champion and 12th-ranked Florida.

But with Acuff on a tear, the Razorbacks look like they will be contenders in March.

“His body language, his ability to make everyone better, his will to win,” Calipari said. “I’ve coached some really good guards over the years, and he’s right there with them. He’s unique and special and I would imagine everyone saw it today.”

