Dante Moore and the Oregon Ducks self-destruct in 56-22 Peach Bowl loss to No. 1 Indiana

ATLANTA — The very first snap of the Peach Bowl pretty much summed up what kind of night it would be for Oregon.

A pick-6 put Dante Moore and the Ducks in an immediate hole.

That was only the beginning of their misery.

If this had been a heavyweight fight, the refs would've stepped in before the halftime show.

No. 1 Indiana romped into the national championship game with a 56-22 blowout of fifth-seeded Oregon in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Friday, a one-sided affair that was essentially over by the time the Ducks dragged themselves to the locker room — presumably to discuss seating arrangements for the long flight home even with another half still to go.

Needing a near-perfect game, Oregon (13-2) instead gifted the mighty Hoosiers 21 points off three turnovers, resulting in a 35-7 deficit at the break.

Game over.

It was a bitter blow for the Ducks, who had hoped to capture the school's first national championship in football.

Instead, it's the Hoosiers (15-0) moving on to South Florida to face No. 10 seed Miami, dismantling their Big Ten rivals after a much more competitive contest in Eugene during the regular season.

Back on the second Saturday of October, Indiana prevailed 30-20 in a game that was tied in the final quarter.

On the second Friday of January, the Hoosiers followed up a 38-3 destruction of Alabama in the Rose Bowl with another postseason rout in the A-T-L, getting a big helping hand from the team in green.

It didn't take long to see how this one would go.

Comping off CFP wins over James Madison and Texas Tech, the Ducks returned the opening kickoff out to the 20. Moore went for a seemingly safe throw on first down, a quick toss in the left flats. But D'Angelo Ponds read the QB's eyes all the way, jumping in front of the intended receiver to make the interception.

He didn't stop running until he was in the end zone, 25 yards later.

Eleven seconds into the game, it was Indiana 7, Oregon 0.

To their credit, the Ducks bounced back from that shocking start, driving 75 yards in 14 plays — converting three times on third down — to even the score on Moore's 19-yard scoring strike to Jamari Johnson.

That would be their final highlight in a debacle of a first half. Especially for Moore, who had played such a key role after taking over this season for Dillon Gabriel.

First, it was Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza reclaiming the lead for good for the Hoosiers with a 75-yard drive of his own.

Then, all Indiana had to do was sit back as Moore and the Ducks self-destructed.

Backed up deep in his own territory, Moore set for another short throw but struck running back Dierre Hill Jr. in the shoulder as he cocked his arm. The ball popped out before the quarterback's arm went forward, with the Hoosiers recovering at the Oregon 3 to set up an easy TD that stretched the lead to 21-7.

A 36-yard touchdown pass from Mendoza to Charlie Becker made it 28-7 late in the second quarter, essentially putting the Ducks in a must-score position before halftime.

Instead, Moore turned it over yet again.

This time, the pigskin popped free on a crushing sack by Daniel Ndukwe. Mario Landino fell on it for the Hoosiers at the Oregon 21. Naturally, they punched it in for another score.

In a final slap in the face, the Ducks came up far short with a 56-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

It never had a chance.

Just like the Ducks.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.