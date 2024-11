Dyson Daniels blocked four shots, including his last one as time expired, as the Hawks held on to beat the Kings 109-108 Monday night in Sacramento.

De’Andre Hunter led Atlanta with 24 points while Trae Young finished one shy of his career high with 19 assists.

The Hawks continue their west coast road trip Wednesday night against the Warriors.







