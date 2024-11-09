Sports

Dak Prescott is seeking another opinion before season-ending surgery on hamstring, AP source says

By SCHUYLER DIXON and ROB MAADDI

Cowboys Falcons Football Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. The Falcons won 27-21. (AP Photo/ Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)

FRISCO, Texas — (AP) — Dak Prescott is seeking another opinion while still hoping to avoid season-ending surgery on his torn hamstring, a person with knowledge of the situation said Saturday.

The star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys plans to see a specialist Monday, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because a decision hasn't been made.

Prescott was injured in last week's 27-21 loss to Atlanta. If surgery is required, it will be the second long-term injury in five seasons for the 31-year-old.

Cooper Rush will start in place of Prescott on Sunday against NFC East rival Philadelphia (6-2).

The defending division champion Cowboys (3-5) are on a three-game losing streak, and Prescott's injury is putting their three-year playoff run in jeopardy. He already is all but certain to miss at least a month.

Prescott was out the final 11 games with a broken ankle in 2020, the most recent time Dallas missed the playoffs. He stayed in the game after injuring the hamstring but didn't play in the fourth quarter.

Maaddi reported from Clearwater, Florida.

