Curaçao makes history as smallest nation by population to qualify for a World Cup

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Curaçao salvaged a 0-0 draw with Jamaica on Tuesday to become the smallest nation by population to qualify for a World Cup and will be joined by CONCACAF sides Panama and Haiti which also booked their spots.

Curaçao finished as the only undefeated nation in the tournament and finished atop of Group B with 12 points to advance to the World Cup for the first time in its history.

Curaçao got the historic result despite not having his coach Dick Advocaat on the bench. The 78-year-old Advocaat missed the crucial match because he had to return to the Netherlands last weekend for family reasons.

Advocaat was at the helm of the Netherlands national team for three stints and managed South Korea, Belgium and Russia before taking the job with Curaçao.

Jamaica came close to taking the lead in the 54th minute with a header from Greg Leigh that bounced off the right post. Two more headers rattled the posts as Jamaica pushed in search of the winner, with Shamar Nicholson hitting the crossbar in the 70th minute and Bailey Cadamarteri the right post in the 87th.

In stoppage time, Jamaica was awarded a penalty after substitute Jeremy Antonisse’s sliding tackle brought down Dujuan Richards in the area. But it was overturned after a video review.

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics in Curaçao, the country has a population of 156,115 persons as of last January. Iceland, with a population of just over 350,000 was the smallest country to reach the World Cup when it qualified for the tournament in Russia in 2018.

Panama advanced to its second World Cup after defeating El Salvador 3-0 on first-half goals from César Blackman (17) and Erick Davis (45). Jose Luis Rodriguez (85) added a goal for the Panamanians, who have Russia 2018 as their only World Cup appearance.

Panama finished as the best team in Group A with 12 points while Suriname, which came into the last round leading the way on goal difference, lost 3-1 against Guatemala and finished in second place with nine points.

Haiti, a troubled Caribbean country, had a surprising campaign, winning Group C over favorites Honduras and Costa Rica after beating Nicaragua 2-0.

Loicious Deedson opened the scoring in the ninth minute and Ruben Providence added a goal in the 45th. Haiti’s only previous trip to the World Cup was in Germany in 1974.

The CONCAFAC results Tuesday finalized the six teams which will take part in the intercontinental playoffs in Mexico in March of next year. Two teams will qualify from the playoffs which includes Iraq in Asia, Congo in Africa, Jamaica and Suriname from CONCACAF, Bolivia from South America and New Caledonia from Oceania.

