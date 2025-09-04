Sports

Cubs rookie Cade Horton and teammate Ben Brown working on combined no-hitter against Braves

Braves Cubs Baseball Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cade Horton throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) (Erin Hooley/AP)

CHICAGO — (AP) — Chicago Cubs rookie Cade Horton and teammate Ben Brown have combined to hold the Atlanta Braves without a hit through six innings Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old Horton struck out six and walked one over five innings in his 19th major league start and 20th appearance. He was replaced by Brown to begin the sixth after throwing 75 pitches and retiring his last 14 batters.

Brown struck out three and walked one in the sixth. Chicago leads 1-0 at Wrigley Field.

Horton's walk to Matt Olson in the first capped a 10-pitch plate appearance.

Horton entered 9-4 with a 2.92 ERA this season, including 6-1 with a 0.86 ERA in eight outings since the All-Star break.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!