Crystal Palace makes FA Cup history by stunning Man City 1-0 in the final

LONDON — (AP) — Crystal Palace pulled off one of the biggest FA Cup final upsets in history by stunning mighty Manchester City and lifting the famous trophy for the first time.

Eberechi Eze's strike sealed a 1-0 victory at Wembley Stadium on Saturday and secured Palace's first major trophy. The result also ensured that once-dominant City ended a campaign empty-handed for the first time in eight years.

“It was the Crystal Palace day. It was the day for our fans and it just had to happen that we win,” Palace manager Oliver Glasner said. “I got this feeling during the season that we can achieve incredible things.”

As cup final upsets go, this was up there with Wigan’s victory over City in 2013 and Wimbledon’s iconic win against Liverpool in 1988.

The outcome might have been different if Omar Marmoush had converted a first-half penalty to level the score, but his effort was saved by Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

City had nearly 77% possession and took 23 shots. Palace absorbed it all and tried to hit City on the odd break.

The Palace players were handed their medals and the trophy by Prince William, sparking more delirious celebrations from their fans.

“We owed them a trophy and we got them one,” Palace co-owner and chairman Steve Parish said. "All the people that stick with you and believe, it is for them.

“It’s great for the cup as well.”

The historic triumph came at the third time of asking for Palace, which lost its previous finals in 1990 and 2016, both to Manchester United.

Guardiola: 'Nothing to regret'

City has suffered back-to-back defeats in the final, having also lost to United last year.

While the result will go down as an upset, in the context of City’s season, it was just a latest disappointment.

A troubled campaign has seen Guardiola's team tamely surrender the Premier League title after an unprecedented four successive triumphs and crash out of the Champions League in the playoffs.

City’s form has been so bad by its high standards that it is still in danger of failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League with two games to go.

Its priority now is to secure a place in the Premier League top five that would gain entry to European club soccer's top competition, while the Club World Cup next month offers a shot at some glory in the offseason.

“We did everything. Nothing to regret,” Guardiola said. “We are sad because we didn’t win, but we played much better — better than against United last season.”

Haaland doesn't take penalty

Despite its troubles, City went into the sun-soaked final as the overwhelming favorite, as Guardiola looked to collect his 16th major trophy for the club.

But in front of more than 84,000 spectators, Palace went ahead in the 16th minute when Eze swept home Daniel Munoz’s cross from inside the box at the end of a swift counterattack.

“I couldn't breathe,” Eze said.

Marmoush’s moment came 20 minutes later when Tyrick Mitchell brought down Bernardo Silva and referee Stuart Atwell pointed to the spot.

Despite City’s top scorer Erling Haaland being on the field, Marmoush placed the ball and his shot low into the corner was pushed away by Henderson, unleashing almost as big a roar as Eze’s goal.

It was a big call for Marmoush to take the shot given Haaland's record-breaking scoring since joining City in 2022.

“I didn’t speak with them about the penalty," Guardiola said. “They take a decision, penalties are like that. I like guys who take initiative. They decide.”

Henderson controversy

There was debate about whether Henderson should have even been on the field to save the spot kick after the 'keeper handled the ball outside of the area when Haaland was running through on goal.

VAR deemed it was not a red card offense.

Guardiola's frustrations with Henderson saw him confront the keeper after the final whistle — but his complaints appeared to be more about alleged time wasting.

“I understand in the last minutes (time wasting), but since the one or two minutes ... he’s British. You know in English football you have to play," Guardiola said. “In my teams I never tried (time wasting) because I try to play the game the people deserve to watch.”

In the second half, City did get the benefit of a video review when Munoz's goal was ruled out for offside.

History-maker Glasner

Glasner was hired in the middle of last season; the Austrian coach's biggest success was leading Eintracht Frankfurt to the Europa League title in 2022.

But he started making Palace and its fans believe in him quickly with all kinds of milestones including ending Liverpool's winning streak at Anfield, a season double against United, a record Premier League score, and a top-10 finish.

Glasner has not just led Palace to its first major trophy but also landed Palace in the Europa League next season.

“We wanted to write history," Glasner said. "Now we wrote really a big chapter in history.”

